U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.50
    +43.50 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,594.00
    +303.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,949.25
    +190.25 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.80
    +19.60 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    -1.27 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.16
    -1.14 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3460
    -0.0680 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,177.16
    +2,946.40 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.40
    +50.30 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.41
    +81.54 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Sterling Metals Drills up to 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb over 0.34 m on the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ("Sail Pond" or the "Project") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company is currently drilling its 40th drill hole on the Project with a focus on the South Zone. Highlights include:

  • 4,413.58 g/t Aq Eq, comprised of 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb, over 0.34 m, within a broader interval of 239.27 g/t Ag Eq comprising 0.1 g/t Au, 83 g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 0.53% Pb, 0.13% Sb, & 1.48% Zn over 6.86 m in hole SP-21-023 beginning at 65.14 m downhole; and

  • 190.94 g/t Ag Eq over 2.52 m, comprised of 70.27 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu, 1.46% Pb, 0.02 g/t Au, 0.09% Sb, & 0.38% Zn, in hole SP-21-023 beginning at 115.88 m downhole.

Further significant results from drilling are presented in Table 1. Images of high grade polymetallic drillcore from the Project appear in Figure 1 and drillhole locations are presented in Figures 2 & 3. Details of the Ag Eq calculation appear below under a separate heading.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented: "The discovery of massive to semi-massive sulfides bearing very high grades is a confirmation of the tremendous potential contained in the Sail Pond Project. This portion of the South Zone is still only a small portion of the 12 km trend. With local drilling confirmation of our surface sample grades now in place, we can be more confident in the district potential of this project, where promising surface sample metal grades are found along the entirety of the trend. As we gain a better understanding of this small area of the entire holding, we advance our understanding of the Project as a whole…".

Sail Pond Drilling

Sterling's Phase 1 drilling program was designed to test a number of regional targets defined by soil sampling, trenching, prospecting, and geophysics along ~12 km of prospective strike length. The primary host rock for mineralization identified to date is a thick sequence of highly altered and often brecciated dolostone of the Cambro-Ordovician Saint George Group. Mineralization encountered to date typically consists of tetrahedrite-tennantite, chalcocite, sphalerite, galena, pyrite, and potentially additional sulfosalt minerals. Quartz veining and associated mineralization are ubiquitous throughout the dolostone unit, but included metallic mineralization is best developed in areas of combined brecciation and veining, especially towards the western contact of the host dolostone unit and an underlying argillite sequence. Phase 1 drilling was successful in intercepting mineralization of interest over narrow widths across the Project. Today's results from Phase 1 drilling represent the first hole from the North Zone (drill hole SP-21-010) and the last hole from Phase 1 on the South Zone (drill hole SP-21-009) and are presented in Table 1. As the Company has increased its understanding of the Project, it appears that several of the Phase 1 drillholes on the North Zone were drilled too far East to intercept the favourable argillite contact that hosts the majority of the South Zone mineralization. Future drill targeting in the North Zone be focused along this highly favourable contact.

Phase 2 drilling is focused specifically on the South Zone of Sail Pond, where Phase 1 drilling identified the highest concentration of sulfides and sulfosalts. The results from today's Phase 2 drillhole, SP-21-023, which intersected two significant intervals of silver-copper-zinc-lead-antimony mineralization, are set out below in Table 1. Of particular interest is the differing styles of mineralization as shown in Figure 1. The first interval, from 65.14 to 72 m, is centered on a quartz vein hosting approximately 0.34 m of massive to semi-massive sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization, plus breccia-style mineralization in the surrounding wallrock grading an average of approximately 20g/t Ag Eq for the balance of the mineralized section. The second interval, from 115.88 to 118.4 m, is strictly breccia-style and replacement-style mineralization within the dolostone host rock.

As drill density increased in the South Zone, 3D modelling showed that a structural jog or flexure at the contact between the host dolostone and footwall argillite is associated with the zone of highest mineralization intensity. This feature appears to have locally focused fluid flow related to deposition of the polymetallic mineralization and is also marked by an increase in quartz vein thickness and intensity of associated late brecciation and mineralization. This contact and the associated structural flexure are discernible in existing property-wide IP chargeability data, and these factors have recently contributed significantly to definition of new regional drill targets elsewhere on the property along this favourable trend. Several additional Phase 2 drillholes, for which assays are pending, intersected thick sections of quartz veining and breccia showing variably developed polymetallic mineralization.

Table 1: Assay results from the Sail Pond Project, Newfoundland. Core lengths are presented, and true widths are unknown at this time. The silver equivalency calculation used in this press release is described below under separate heading.

*Results for the upper portion of SP-21-008 were disclosed by the Company in a press release dated September 27, 2021

Figure 1: Drill core from the South Zone of the Sail Pond Project showing two distinct styles of mineralization. A: Quartz-vein hosted massive to semi-massive sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization, including tetrahedrite-tennantite, sphalerite, and galena at 65.14 m in hole SP-21-023. The sample returned 4,413.58 g/t Aq Eq comprised of 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb, over 0.34 metres. B: Dolostone-hosted breccia-style sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization, including tetrahedrite-tennantite, sphalerite, galena, and chalcocite at 116.58 m in hole SP-21-023. The sample returned 252.56 g/t Ag Eq comprised of 84.2 g/t Ag, .03 g/t Au, 0.27 % Cu, 3.35 % Pb, 0.11 % Sb, & 0.05 % Zn over 0.25 metres. Core size is NQ3 (45 mm diameter)

Figure 2: North Zone and South Zone of the Sail Pond project showing released drill hole locations to date underlain by regional geology.

Figure 3: Vertical cross section showing SP-21-023 as well as previously released SP-21-008 and SP-21-002. Looking towards the southwest at 253 degrees. Assays shown represent results greater than 5 g/t Ag Eq

Silver Equivalent Calculation

Silver equivalent (Ag Eq) values were calculated using the following formula: ((Ag_oz*$USAg_price/oz)+(Au_oz*$USAu_price/oz)+(Cu_lb*$USCu_price/lb)+(Pb_lb*$USPb price/lb)+(Sb lb*$USSb_price/lb)+(Zn_lb*$USZn_price/lb))/$USAg_price/oz.

Silver equivalent grade calculations are based on the current spot metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only. This approach reflects the polymetallic nature of the mineralization. Recovery factors of 100% have been assumed for all metals. Metallurgical tests will be required to establish recovery levels for each element reported. Metal spot prices as at September 20, 2021 were applied and include: Ag - $US 22.19/oz; Au - $US1,760.50/oz as reported by www.Kitco.com and, Cu - $US4.13/lb; Zn - $US1.37/lb; Pb - $US 0.99/lb as reported by www.Kitcometals.com. The Sb - $US 5.45/lb price applied was sourced from Argus Media, a recognized provider of energy and commodity price benchmarks.

Qualified Person

David Murray, P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist at Mercator Geological Services, an Independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

Laboratory Technical Note

Analytical services were provided by Eastern Analytical Limited (Eastern) of Springdale Newfoundland, which is an independent, CALA-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 standard. Drill core was halved by sawing at the Sterling core facility and half-core samples were securely stored at the facility until being delivered to Eastern by commercial transport. Samples were crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh, split to 250g, and pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh. Au assays were conducted on 30g of pulverized material using the Fire Assay method with an AA finish. Multi-element analyses, including base metals, were conducted on pulverized material using the ICP method for 34 elements. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG) is a mineral exploration company focused on Canadian exploration opportunities. The company is currently exploring for silver and base metals at the Sail Pond project in Northwestern Newfoundland. Sterling has recently fulfilled its obligations to acquire 100% of the 13,500 Ha Project from Altius Resources, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.
Mathew Wilson, President & CEO
Tel: (416) 643-3887
Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca
Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667105/Sterling-Metals-Drills-up-to-1572-gt-Ag-584-Cu-292-Zn-055-gt-Au-78-Pb-247-Sb-over-034-m-on-the-Sail-Pond-Silver-and-Base-Metal-Project

Recommended Stories

  • BHP to require COVID vaccinations at Australian sites

    BHP Group, the world's largest listed mining company, announced on Thursday that from the end of January all workers and visitors entering its workplaces in Australia will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Australia has struggled since mid-year to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. “The science is clear that widespread vaccination saves lives," BHP Minerals Australia President Edgar Basto said in a statement.

  • One World Lithium Updates Drilling Program on its Salar Del Diablo Lithium-Brine Project

    VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - October 05, 2021 - One World Lithium Inc. (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (OTC:OWRDF) (the “Company”) (“OWL”) is pleased to announce the drilling of DDH-4 (diamond drill hole) that, as...

  • Western Copper and Gold Provides Update and Launches Feasibility Study at Casino

    Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce an update to its 2021 exploration and drilling program at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") and the formal launching of a feasibility study on the Casino Project.

  • U.S. Coal Mines Are Running Out of Miners Just as Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the world is clamoring for more coal, U.S. suppliers are facing a shortage of miners. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe number of coal miners in the U.S. has been sliding for years, and is down about 8.6%

  • American Pacific Mining M&A Drive set to Make Company Major Player in Mining Industry

    Image: Tuscarora Gold Project American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQB: USGDF) (FWB: 1QC), a gold exploration company focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States, is on a steady trajectory to become a significant player in the mining industry. As a junior mining company, American Pacific has gone all out over the past few years from its humble beginnings to become a noticeable player — one whose future looks like it could be very bright. High-Grade Samples “Our s

  • Steel Mills in India Pay Four Times More for Coal on Low Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A coal shortage in India has led to soaring costs for steel producers as they compete with other industrial consumers for supply.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansMills are paying more than four times the normal costs f

  • Centric Mining Systems Moves Into Contractor Space After Signing a Deal With SFTP Mining

    Most mining operations now use information management technologies to reliably collect and securely store critical operational data, improving process efficiency and accuracy.

  • Kenorland Minerals Reports Geochemical Results at the Chicobi Project and Provides Exploration Update

    Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from its third phase of sonic 'drill-for-till' geochemical sampling program at the Chicobi Project (the "Project"), located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec and held under an earn-in option to joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Limited (SMMCL). The company is further pleased to announce the commencement of detailed geophysical surve

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Wayfair Insider Trades $365K In Company Stock

    Michael D Fleisher, Chief Financial Officer at Wayfair (NYSE:W), made a large insider sell on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair at prices ranging from $241.95 to $243.92. The total transaction amounted to $364,402. Following the transaction, Fleisher still owns 103,303 shares of Wayfair worth $24,626,402. Wayfair shares are trading down 1.23% at $23

  • Traders Hold Breath as China Markets to Reopen After Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial markets are set to open for the first time in a week on Friday, with investors bracing for volatility from a surprise default in the property sector coupled with the global energy shortage.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshape

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Look for Early Test of 34383 – 34619

    The direction of the December E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average early Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 34132.

  • Affirm Stock Skyrockets As Target Joins 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Financing Boom

    Target is teaming up with Affirm for the holidays, becoming the latest retailer to jump on the buy-now-pay-later trend. Affirm stock surged.

  • India is also staring at an energy crisis

    After China resorted to power rationing last month, Indian authorities may have to adopt similar limits if dwindling coal stores at power plants trigger a power crisis here in the coming months. Coal-fired power plants had stockpiles of coal for an average of four days as on Oct. 4, far short of federal guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks, according to the latest data by the Central Electricity Authority. Out of 108 plants, 16 power stations have reported fuel outages and 45 have stock for just a couple of days.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Brokerage Robinhood introduces 24/7 phone support after communications criticisms

    Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it had introduced 24-hour customer phone support, seven days a week, addressing criticisms over the app-driven retail brokerage's communications that were also implicated in the suicide of a client. Robinhood said expanding its customer support would help its users feel confident, informed and secure about investing, especially when getting started in trading assets like cryptocurrencies. "We need to help everyone feel like they are ready to become investors, that they belong, and that they will get the support they need in the moments they need it most," Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said in an interview.

  • China Tech Stock Gauge Falls to Record Low as Yields Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A benchmark tracking Chinese technology stocks closed at a fresh record low Wednesday, as concerns about inflation amid a worsening energy crunch pushed global bond yields higher.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThe Ha