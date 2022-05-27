U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.33
    +75.49 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,003.09
    +365.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,063.09
    +322.44 (+2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.79
    +42.55 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.95
    +0.86 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.40
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2622
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1010
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,391.49
    -1,207.41 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.23
    -14.27 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Sterling Organization Acquires $113.75 Million Portfolio of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers

Sterling Organization
·2 min read

Sterling Organization has announced the acquisition of two premier market-leading grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 280,000 square feet in a portfolio transaction.

Sterling Organization

Sterling Organization
Sterling Organization

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm whose national platform is focused on investing in LAST HOUR® consumer fulfillment and distribution real estate assets, has announced the acquisition of two premier market-leading grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 280,000 square feet in a portfolio transaction. The Grove (Orlando MSA) and Riverfront Plaza (New York MSA) were acquired on behalf of Sterling's institutional grocery-anchored shopping center core fund, Sterling United Properties II, LP ("SUP II"), for $113.75 million and mark the 11th and 12th investments made by the Fund.

The Grove is located in Windermere, Florida, one of the most affluent communities in Florida. The 151,752-square-foot Publix-anchored shopping center is home to national retailers including Wells Fargo, Great Clips, Charles Schwab, AT&T, and BurgerFi. Riverfront Plaza is a 128,968-square-foot, ShopRite-anchored shopping center located in Hackensack, New Jersey, and sits approximately 13 miles from Manhattan. Additional tenants at the property include Chase Bank, AT&T, H&R Block, Sherwin Williams, KFC and Taco Bell.

"We are excited to add these two high quality properties to our growing portfolio of core grocery-anchored shopping centers," said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal and CEO of Sterling Organization. "It is rare to be able to acquire assets of this extraordinary caliber, in prime markets, anchored by market leading grocers. The properties have combined average demographics of over 130,000 people living within three miles and average household incomes of approximately $120,000," added Kosoy.

Sterling Organization currently owns 74 properties, across multiple Funds, in major markets throughout the United States exceeding 12.1 million square feet and approaching $2.5 billion in value.

###

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm whose national platform is focused on investing in LAST HOUR® consumer fulfillment and distribution real estate assets across the risk spectrum in major markets within the United States. Sterling Organization, with offices across the nation, is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Contact:
Dana Verhelst, dverhelst@sterlingorganization.com
www.sterlingorganization.com

Related Images






Image 1: Sterling Organization


Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

    Shareholders in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) beat a rising market on Friday morning, with shares gaining 3% by 10:45 a.m. ET compared to a 1.4% boost in the S&P 500. The rally was powered by a brightening outlook around economic growth and consumer spending. A major factor driving Amazon's stock higher on Friday was the boost in the wider tech world.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • 3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

    As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out. Down by more than 96% in the last three years, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) remains a great option for investors who like losing money.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Novavax Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is very late to the party in entering the COVID-19 vaccine market. Wall Street analysts are extremely pessimistic about the stock. Novavax definitely is late in entering the COVID-19 vaccine market and still hasn't won authorization for its vaccine in the U.S. Novavax's shares really have sunk like a brick since the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Better Buy: SoFi Technologies vs. LendingTree

    These two fintechs are generating strong revenue growth, but have been caught up in the market swoon.

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • Why Investors Soured on Kraft Heinz Stock Thursday

    Food stock Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) had a tough day Thursday. Although it was an upbeat day for stocks generally, investors sold off Kraft Heinz to the point where it closed more than 6% lower. UBS analyst Cody Ross got the ball rolling downhill Thursday morning, when he lowered his recommendation on Kraft Heinz stock to sell from the previous neutral.

  • Aurora Cannabis Slashing Weed Capacity in Profitability Push

    Aurora is slashing its production capacity as it builds a runway toward positive Ebitda a year from now.

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Trounced the Market on Thursday

    Investors took the measure of healthcare testing products specialist Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) and gave it an enthusiastic thumbs-up on Thursday: The company's stock closed the session more than 7% higher. The stock's upward move was propelled by fresh news from the company about its potential role in combating the latest potential global health threat. Thursday morning, Co-Diagnostics announced that it has leveraged its molecular diagnostics platform to finish the principal design work on a PCR test for monkeypox, a rare and occasionally deadly virus first detected in Southern Africa.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors were pushing up Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price this morning as they processed a new report that showed inflation slowed between March and April. Apple's stock was up by 3.1% as of 11:36 a.m. ET. The drop indicates that inflation dipped slightly from the previous month.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Broadcom Stock Is Up on VMware Takeover. The Dividend Could Bring More Gains.

    The stock market has had a mixed reaction to Broadcom intended $61 billion acquisition of competitor VMware But one analyst believes fundamentals alone make the company a Buy. Truist analyst William Stein wrote in a note Friday that the company could be poised to significantly increase its dividend yields. Broadcom (ticker: AVGO ) shares rose 4.4% to $574.77 on Friday.

  • Worried About Inflation? This Stock Can Move Higher in an Environment of Rising Prices

    MercadoLibre is a success story that shows inflation is not necessarily an obstacle to rising profits.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Gas Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock soared this morning and was trading up a solid 9% at 10:20 a.m. ET. Nio's latest expansion plans are reassuring investors about the company's growth potential even as they realize Nio's stock price may not be hit too hard if the company makes a bold move similar to the one a Chinese stock made today. Aside from its domestic market, China, the only other market Nio has entered so far is Norway, where it first launched its SUV, ES8, in September and opened a Nio House in October last year.