Sterling to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on May 10, 2022

Sterling Infosystems, Inc
·1 min read
Sterling Infosystems, Inc
Sterling Infosystems, Inc

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Sterling will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (outside the U.S.) and using conference code 352288 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.

A replay, along with the related presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the call on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” or by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or +44-204-525-0658 (outside the U.S.), access code 248731. The telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 95 million background checks annually.

Contacts

Investors
Judah Sokel
Judah.Sokel@sterlingcheck.com

Media
Jamie Serino
Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com


