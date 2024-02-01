Sterling trims losses, gilt yields tick higher after BoE decision

(Recasts and cuts back after BoE decision)

By Alun John

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose, the pound cut some of its earlier losses, and UK shares pared gains on Thursday after the Bank of England held rates steady and said it wanted more evidence inflation would return to target before cutting rates.

The pound was last down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2663, compared with $1.2635 before the decision. It was at 85.38 per euro, versus 85.58 pence before the decision.

The 10-year British government bond yield, or gilt, was up around 1 basis point on the day at 3.81% having been at 3.79% before the decision.

Britain's blue chip FTSE share index was up 0.4%, paring some of its earlier gains after the meeting.

