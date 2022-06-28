U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.54
    +41.43 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,822.70
    +384.44 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,624.71
    +100.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.62
    +6.88 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.70
    +1.13 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2190
    +0.0250 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2840
    +0.8380 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,062.18
    +10.27 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.56
    +10.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.07
    +74.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

stern magazine exclusive: Henry Kissinger argues against a coup against Putin: "It is likely that a peace agreement will have to be made with Putin" - but the West should not "tolerate" a Russian nuclear threat

·2 min read

HAMBURG, Germany, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Former US-Secretary Henry Kissinger advocated in an interview with stern magazine for continuing the dialogue with Russa and with President Wladimir Putin. Kissinger said: "The war will end someday. After the war the relationship of Ukraine to Russia will have to be redefined. The relationship of Europe to Russia will also have to be redefined at the end of the war because Russia will continue to play an important factor in international relations. But if Russia were to dissolve as a result of the war, the chaos that would exist in Central Asia and in the Middle East would be another disturbing element."

Answering the question if peace will only be possible after Putin has been removed, he said: "It's likely that the agreement will have to be made with Putin. If Putin were to be overthrown, it would certainly ease the negotiations. But when all the other objectives are achieved and you continue the war for the purpose of overthrowing Putin, that would in my opinion not have public support no matter how unpopular Putin is at the moment."

Kissinger said furthermore: "It is a very fragile situation when two nuclear powers are contesting over a non-nuclear power's territory. With the respect of the use of the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia we cannot possibly yield to that. For two reasons. First, the irony of the historic evolution since World War 2 is that enormous sums were spent on nuclear weapons, they have been refined many times, and yet no country has been willing to use them because they didn't know how to control the consequences. So, if Putin, if Russia crossed that line, that has to be rebuffed. It can't be tolerated that a settlement is made under a nuclear threat because it would change the world.

You can find the full interview here: https://ots.de/v85nAa

Interview was conducted by: Gregor Peter Schmitz, Jan Christoph Wiechmann

Contact: Oliver Creutz creutz.oliver@stern.de +49 40 3703 7248 or fuchs.cornelia@stern.de +49 151 64955043

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stern-magazine-exclusive-henry-kissinger-argues-against-a-coup-against-putin-it-is-likely-that-a-peace-agreement-will-have-to-be-made-with-putin--but-the-west-should-not-tolerate-a-russian-nuclear-threat-301576992.html

SOURCE Gruner+Jahr, STERN

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c7491.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Tri

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Ericsson’s Deal to Buy Vonage Is Focus of Cfius Probe

    The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. is reviewing Ericsson’s proposed $6.2 billion acquisition of Vonage, Ericsson said, adding another regulatory challenge for the Swedish telecom-equipment giant in Washington.

  • Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

    The White House said on Monday that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. Until last week, Russia kept on paying on its Eurobonds in foreign currency as per issue conditions yet its dollar and euro coupon transfers made in May, ahead of a key U.S. waiver allowing for such transactions expired, did not reach investors. "Statements of a default are absolutely unjustified," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a call with reporters on Monday, pointing to the May forex coupon payment.

  • China’s Shock Covid Shift Adds Fuel to World-Beating Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares rallied ever closer to a bull market after Beijing unexpectedly halved the mandatory quarantine period, marking a key shift away from the government’s fixation with Covid Zero that has clouded the outlook for investors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • The Russian Default Is Less Worrisome Than It Appears. Keep Watching Oil.

    Russia’s first default on its foreign debt in more than 100 years is the latest sign that the sanctions levied against the country after the Ukraine invasion have consequences. To be sure, Russia’s default on ruble-denominated bonds in 1998 was a big deal. It forced highly leveraged hedge fund Long Term Capital Management to collapse, a precursor of the financial crisis that struck a decade later.

  • Chip makers are refusing to build new semiconductor plants in the U.S. unless Congress unlocks $52 billion in funding

    Taiwanese semiconductor firm GlobalWafers joins Intel and TSMC in urging Congress to fund U.S. development.

  • DeSantis vetoed another bad idea and showed Florida lawmakers who’s boss | Editorial

    It’s not unusual for governors to veto legislation. But no governor has used his veto pen with the same poise and purpose as Ron DeSantis. That purpose has not only been to occasionally do the right thing, but to show fellow Republicans in the Legislature who’s boss.

  • NC Republican hits a shameful low in justifying Supreme Court abortion ruling

    Now-deleted tweet shows a desperation to defend a decision that a majority of voters oppose. | Opinion

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • 3M Might Face Billion-Dollar Lawsuit Over Earplugs Manufactured For Military Use: WSJ

    3M Co's (NYSE: MMM) foam earplugs, which the company manufactured for the United States military and was bought by the government for ~$7.63 a pair, threaten to become a significant liability for the manufacturing giant, reported Wall Street Journal. Many US military veterans have filed lawsuits against Minnesota-based 3M for hearing impairment caused by faults in the company's military-grade earplugs. The company might face billions of dollars in legal settlements or lawsuits after soldiers cla

  • Social Security Benefits Set for a Huge Boost in 2023: Analysis

    Social Security’s annual cost of living adjustment for 2023 will be the highest in four decades, according to projections from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. While benefits this year were boosted by 5.9%, the adjustment for next year is projected to be between 7.3% and 10.8%, depending on the path of inflation. The final number is likely to be somewhere in the middle, and could be one of the highest increases ever. Social Security bases its cost of living adjustments on changes

  • Oklahoma primary election nears with crowded ballot for Republicans

    Oklahoma primary election nears with crowded ballot for Republicans

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate ‘Appalled’ When Fox News Host Mentions Drag Queen Story

    Fox NewsKari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy on Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.The interview, which was fairly tame on Baier’s end, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “fraudulent” and that President Joe Biden is “illegitimate.” Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee last week that the ele

  • 'Unimaginable': Austria prepares to reopen coal power station

    At the Mellach coal power plant in southern Austria, spider webs have taken over the conveyor belts, and plants and flowers have sprung up around the vast lot that once stored coal.

  • How Democrats can capitalize on a radical Supreme Court

    It's all about gasoline prices.

  • Fears grow that Russia could soon turn against Kazakhstan

    Russia has accused Kazakhstan of ignoring "Russophobic activity", raising fears that the Kremlin may turn against the nation after its war in Ukraine.

  • G-7 Latest: Leaders Promote Idea of Price Caps on Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders agreed that they want ministers to urgently look into how prices of Russian oil and gas can be curbed to limit revenues flowing to President Vladimir Putin, though exactly how the initiative would work remained unclear.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fa

  • ECB to Activate First Line of Defense in Bond Market on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesThe European Central Bank will activate the bond-purc