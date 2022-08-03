U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.60
    +29.41 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,568.80
    +172.63 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,505.79
    +157.04 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.54
    +15.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.66
    -0.76 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.70
    -17.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.87
    -0.27 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    +0.0970 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3600
    +1.2080 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,342.72
    +487.82 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    +12.30 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.08
    +18.97 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Stern Pinball Launches New Insider Connected™ Features

·4 min read

Mobile ID Card, Home Team™, and more!

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc. expands its award-winning Insider Connected platform with new features making it easier to access the service.  With Stern Insider Connected, over 43,000 users track their scores and earn achievements on our network of more than 11,000 connected machines.  New features launched today include an easier to use mobile ID card and Home Team system that will automatically log in home users.  Code updates are available today for all 18 Stern commercial LCD pinball machines that include Home Team and additional improvements across titles.

Stern Pinball, the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines! (PRNewsfoto/Stern Pinball, Inc.)
Stern Pinball, the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines! (PRNewsfoto/Stern Pinball, Inc.)

Insider Connected now offers our players the ability to save an ID card with their personal QR code in their mobile wallet.  It saves time previously spent retrieving a QR code by logging into the Insider Connected service on a phone or by finding a previous screenshot of your QR code saved somewhere in your photo library.  These mobile ID cards can be used on connected machines.

With Home Team, users' home pinball machines will remember them.  Owners will be able to set standard home Insider Connected user profiles that are always available without needing a phone to scan in.  Guests won't be left out either.  When guests scan into a Home Team enabled machine their profile will be temporarily remembered for rapid replays, until they log out or the machine is turned off.  Turning on Home Team can be done through the service menu on free play machines and accessed by pressing the flipper buttons before starting a game.

For more information on how to set up your own Mobile ID Card and Home Team, visit sternpinball.com/support/faq/ where you will find:

  • Mobile ID Card Set-up Video

  • Home Team Set-up Video

  • PDF Mobile ID Card Set-up Guide

  • PDF Home Team Set-up Guide

Stern Pinball takes the safety of our customer's data seriously.  Stern works with both legal and security organizations to vet all aspects of Insider Connected for legal compliance and best practices worldwide.  As part of this effort, our new machine updates will notify users if any third party code modifications are identified that may put data at risk.

Insider Connected enables users to automatically download and update code across their machines.  All code updates and read me files are available at sternpinball.com/support/game-code/.  Every new machine produced by Stern Pinball comes from the factory Insider Connected-enabled.  Upgrade kits for earlier Stern Pinball LCD Machine are available through authorized dealers and distributors or at shop.sternpinball.com for both Pro and Premium/LE game editions.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines.  The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments.  It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/.  Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine.  Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world.  When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

"Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines.  Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games while players benefit from easier log-in access both on location and in their homes," said Seth Davis, President of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball.  Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise.  Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man.  A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time.  To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

Media Contact:
Evie Smith Hatmaker
Stern@rebelliouspr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stern-pinball-launches-new-insider-connected-features-301598944.html

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:

  • Better Chip Stock: Intel vs. Qualcomm

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are two of the world's most important chipmakers. Intel is the largest manufacturer of x86 CPUs for PCs and servers, while Qualcomm is one of the top suppliers of mobile chips and baseband modems for smartphones. Qualcomm stock also shed more than 20% of its value as investors fretted over the slowing growth of the smartphone market.

  • Exclusive-U.S. game software developer Unity in talks to spin off China unit -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Unity Software Inc, the U.S. developer best known for software used to design video games, is in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world's biggest games market, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. San Francisco-based Unity has sought strategic investors to join it in a business valued at over $1 billion during talks, said two of the people, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. Unity declined to comment.

  • Goerli Is Coming: Ethereum’s Last Rehearsal Before the Merge

    The Prater upgrade, the first component of the upcoming Goerli testnet merge, is happening this week.

  • Semtech Agrees to Buy Sierra Wireless at $1.2 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor maker Semtech Corp. is acquiring Sierra Wireless Inc. in all-cash transaction valuing the Canadian company at $1.2 billion including debt.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsSemtech said in a statement Tuesday that it’s paying $31 a sh

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Thoma Bravo Swoops In To Buy Ping Identity

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Avast’s £6bn cybersecurity merger given provisional approval

    The Competition and Markets Authority said it does not believe the tie-up with US rival NortonLifeLock raises competition concerns in the UK.

  • Act Fast! Apple's HomePod Mini is Seeing a Rare Discount

    Apple's HomePod Mini is one of the best smart speakers with vibrant sound, tech to power a smart home, and deep integration with other Apple devices. It regularly runs $99.99, but now you can score a rare discount on Apple's smart speaker. B&H Photo Video is offering the HomePod Mini in Blue for just $89.99, a full $10 off the MSRP.

  • Microsoft launches Outlook Lite for low-powered Android phones

    Microsoft has launched its lightweight Outlook Lite Android app, which is suitable for low-end Android devices and regions with data connectivity issues. Microsoft said it will consider adding more countries to the list in the future. The company added this app to its Office 365 roadmap in June, so this launch hints toward a broader release.

  • Spotify wants users to pay for separate 'Play' and 'Shuffle' buttons

    Spotify is updating its app to address a long-standing user complaint with music playback -- but it's asking customers to pay for the fix. The company announced today it will introduce, at last, a separate Play Button and a Shuffle Button at the top of albums playlists to make it easier to play the music the way you like. This seems a bizarre choice given that customer complaints had correctly identified an issue with the overall design of the Spotify app's interface and its user experience.

  • Sony Inzone M9 review: The unofficial PlayStation 5 gaming monitor makes PS5 games pop

    Sony brings its big screen expertise to bear on a 27in 4K HDR display for next-gen gaming

  • Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Allow Users to Withdraw Some Tokens

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Zipmex is to release solana, cardano and XRP tokens to users' wallets over the coming days after it blocked customers from direct custody of their coins last month.

  • Thousands of Solana wallets drained in multimillion dollar exploit

    An unknown actor drained funds from 7,767 wallets on the Solana network as of 5am UTC on Wednesday, Solana's Status Twitter account said. The attack - which has only affected only "hot" wallets or wallets that are always connected to the internet, allowing people to store and send tokens easily - does not appear to be limited to Solana.

  • WeWork Joins Rush of Tech Companies Into Office Software as Its Shares Sag

    Cisco, Honeywell and startups say their tech services help landlords and tenants adjust to the hybrid workplace.

  • The Morning After: Uber receipts are crashing Microsoft Outlook

    Samsung and iFixit now offer self-repair parts and tools for Galaxy devices, Amazon offers same-day Prime delivery for select retail chains, Uber receipts are crashing Microsoft Outlook.

  • 9 best wireless chargers for topping up your iPhone and Android battery with ease

    Whether it’s a Qi-compatible stand or a multi-purpose pad, we’ve reviewed them all