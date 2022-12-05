U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.50
    -19.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,314.00
    -145.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,966.00
    -44.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.70
    -7.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +2.17 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    +0.28 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2940
    +1.0230 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,272.73
    +306.34 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.40
    +7.98 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.31
    +12.08 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Sternal Closure Systems Global Market Report 2022: Growing Availability of Medical Reimbursement Across Major Markets Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market
Global Sternal Closure Systems Market

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sternal Closure Systems Market by Product (Closure Devices (Wires, Plate & Screw, Cable, Clips) Bone Cement), Procedure (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy), Material (Stainless Steel, PEEK, Titanum) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sternal closure systems market is valued at an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as the significant adoption of sternal closure products and the rising number of cardiothoracic surgeries. Risks associated with sternal closure procedures and the death of OR technicians & surgeons are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The closure device segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sternal closure systems market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on product, the sternal closure systems market is divided into two main categories - closure devices (wires, plates & screws, cables & clips) and bone cement. In 2021, the closure devices segment accounted for the largest share of the sternal closure systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of cardiovascular cases requiring surgery and the availability of clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of sternal closure systems

Median sternotomy procedure segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on procedure type, the sternal closure systems market is segmented into - median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy. The median sternotomy segment accounted for the largest share of the sternal closure systems market in 2021. Rising awareness among surgeons about the clinical benefits offered by technologically advanced sternal closure products during target cardiovascular surgeries is driving the dominant market position of the median sternotomy.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global sternal closure systems market has been segmented into four major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sternal closure systems market in several Aisa Pacific countries is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the large patient population for target diseases, the rapidly growing geriatric & obese population, and increasingly localized device manufacturing indicates a massive potential for the Asia Pacific sternal closure systems market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological Advancements in Sternotomy Techniques

  • Increasing Target Patient Population Coupled with Subsequent Increase in Number of Surgical Procedures

  • Growing Availability of Medical Reimbursement Across Major Markets

Restraints

  • Procedural Risks Associated with Sternal Closure

Opportunities

  • Increasing Research Activities for Sternal Closure Procedures

  • Emerging Markets

  • Growth in Number of Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Challenges

  • Dearth of Skilled or Technicians and Surgeons

  • Limited Awareness Among Healthcare Providers About Novel Sternal Closure Techniques

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

169

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$2.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Sternal Closure Systems Market, by Product

7 Sternal Closure Systems Market, by Procedure

8 Sternal Closure Systems Market, by Material

9 Sternal Closure Systems Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Able Medical Devices

  • Abyrx, Inc.

  • Acumed LLC

  • Arthrex, Inc.

  • B. Braun Se

  • Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Co. Ltd.

  • Circumfix Solutions

  • Depuy Synthes (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

  • Dispomedica

  • Idear S.R.L

  • Invibio Ltd.

  • Jeil Medical Corporation

  • Kinamed Incorporated

  • KLS Martin Group

  • Lotus Surgicals

  • Medicon Eg

  • Medxpert GmbH

  • Neos Surgery

  • Ortolog Medical

  • Peters Surgical

  • Praesidia

  • Stryker

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • TTK Healthcare Ltd.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyw3ls

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Stocks Moving the Most Today: Apple, Alibaba, NIO, and More

    Apple has sped up plans to move part of its production out of China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • Bitcoin Sinks Further 70% in Standard Chartered List of Possible 2023 Upsets

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Product

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Credit Suisse Rises as Saudi Crown Prince Weighs Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG rose as much as 7.5% on the prospect that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take a stake in the Swiss firm’s planned investment bank spin out. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for November 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 238 in the period ending November 30, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,925 Bitcoin.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production Unchan

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Grou

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall In Resilient Market Rally; Tesla Stock Falls On Production Cut

    Futures fell after the S&P 500 retook key levels last week. Oil prices rose. Tesla stock fell on China production cut reports.

  • Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

    These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Will Healy (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre could prosper in 2023 on its antifragility. One example of MercadoLibre's antifragility is how it makes e-commerce possible in its region. To succeed, MercadoLibre has to reach customers who do not hold bank accounts or credit cards.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks fell sharply amid the uncertain economy, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • These Are The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Chinese stocks are rebounding with Covid curbs seen easing. E-commerce and solar stocks lead the five best now.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Are Set for Big Gains. 12 Holiday Bargains.

    Shares of smaller companies are 30% cheaper than those of large-caps, according to one calculation. A dozen ways to invest in stocks and funds.