Sterols Market is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Dietary phytosterols assist patients with cardiovascular disorders to lower their cholesterol levels, which is expected to fuel market expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global sterols market stood at US$ 1 Bn in 2021. Sales Forecast for Sterols Market estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Growth frontiers for sterols market expect the market to surpass valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031. Face powders, anti-aging creams, lipsticks, mascara, and sunscreen lotions all include phytosterols, which are also known as sterols. Phytosterol-containing oils and creams provide excellent UV protection.



The usage of phytosterol products has expanded dramatically, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, since phytosterols are identical to cholesterol in the body and are utilized to reduce high cholesterol levels. When phytosterols are taken, they compete with cholesterol for absorption in the digestive system. Simple lifestyle modifications can help to reduce the risk of developing early heart disease. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), even just a little drop in blood cholesterol levels can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. When taken regularly with meals, phytosterols have been shown to reduce high blood cholesterol levels by 7% to 10% in just two to three weeks.

Additionally, their anti-inflammatory properties make them an excellent element for treatments designed to relieve atopic eczema and safeguard baby skin, which is likely to widen the scope for sterols market. Companies are concentrating on developing new products and expanding their manufacturing capacity.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global incidence of cardiovascular disease prevalence is a major source of worry. High cholesterol levels cause blood arteries to clot, increasing the likelihood of cardiovascular disease. The demand for healthy beverages, meals, and nutritional supplements that can be included into a heathy diet is growing as people become more mindful of their health. As a result, sterols market size is predicted to grow throughout the forecast period.





In 2021, the tall oil category represented around 44.5 % of the sterols market, in terms of raw material. Sterols market statistics estimate the category to retain its position and rise at a CAGR of more than 7.5 % during the forecast timeframe. Tall oil, a by-product derived during the production of wood pulp, is one of the most significant sources of sterols. Tall oil can also be found in cosmetic items, food, and pharmaceuticals.





Based on type, the beta-sitosterols category is likely to dominate the global sterols market. In both tall oil and vegetable oil, beta-sitosterol is found in the highest concentration. The use of beta-sitosterol in the food and dietary supplement industries has resulted in a growth in market share for the beta-sitosterols category. Tall oil can also be found in cosmetic items, food, and pharmaceuticals.





Global Sterols Market: Growth Drivers

Adding phytosterol esters to food items like condensed milk, yoghurt, margarine, butter, cream and cheese has been a significant improvement in functional foods. This improves the cholesterol-lowering capacity of conventional food items. As a result, the need for sterols is increasing as the demand for diverse food items such as supplements, bread, drinks and bread rises.





The global sterols market is likely to dominated by Europe. Germany is a major market in Europe. France, Italy, and Spain are important European nations that produce sterols. They control a sizable portion of the regional market.



Global Sterols Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Advanced Organic Materials

Vitae Caps S.A

Arboris LLC

Global Sterols Market: Segmentation

Raw Material

Vegetable Oil

Tall Oil

Type

Beta-sitosterol

Campesterol

Stigmasterol

Brassicasterol

Others



Application

Food

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics



