Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) jumps 6.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind one-year shareholder returns

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) share price has soared 104% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 33% gain in the last three months. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Stevanato Group was able to grow EPS by 12% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 104% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 51.97.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Stevanato Group shareholders have gained 104% over the last year, including dividends. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 33% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stevanato Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Stevanato Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

