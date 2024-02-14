Stevanato Group S.p.A.'s (NYSE:STVN) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Stevanato Group's (NYSE:STVN) stock increased significantly by 22% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Stevanato Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Stevanato Group is:

14% = €149m ÷ €1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Stevanato Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Stevanato Group's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This probably laid the ground for Stevanato Group's significant 22% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Stevanato Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Stevanato Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Stevanato Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Stevanato Group's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 10% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (90%) of its profits. So it looks like Stevanato Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Stevanato Group only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 5.4% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Stevanato Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

