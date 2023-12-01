Will Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) be Able to Drive Attractive Earnings Growth?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned -7.98%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of -7.96%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned -7.97%, compared to a return of -7.32% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. From a sector perspective, allocation impacts drove the sector’s underperformance, while security selection was positive. From an allocation perspective, the portfolio was hurt by its lack of exposure to energy and overweight exposure to health care. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) produces and distributes products and processes for biopharma and healthcare. On November 30, 2023, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) stock closed at $26.39 per share. One-month return of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) was -1.05%, and its shares gained 64.94% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) has a market capitalization of $7.006 billion.

Artisan Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We initiated new Garden positions in WESCO, CCC Intelligent Solutions and Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) during the quarter. Stevanato is a leading provider of specialty glass and plastic packaging to the health care industry, as well as the leading machinery supplier to glass vial makers and fill and finish facilities. We believe a mix shift from bulk products to higher margin sterilized products and the overall growth of biologic drugs will drive attractive earnings growth."

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 11 hedge fund portfolios held Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) at the end of third quarter which was 10 in the previous quarter.

