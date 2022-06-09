Steve Broadbent Hosts Webinar on NQDC Tax Audits

Fulcrum Partners, LLC

Webinar on IRS Audits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plans, hosted by Steve Broadbent

Steven Broadbent, Sr. Vice President, Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, hosts Webinar: IRS Audits and the NQDC Plan

ATLANTA, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company announces the release of a new webinar by Senior Vice President- Retirement Steve Broadbent. Discussing “IRS Audits and the NQDC Plan,” Steve Broadbent looks at how the IRS Audit Guide, updated in 2021, provides valued insights for plan sponsors of nonqualified deferred compensation plans (NQDC).



Steve Broadbent, a Senior Vice President Retirement with the company, has more than twenty-three years of senior-level executive benefits advisory service, working with clients on the design, funding and security of nonqualified benefit programs for publicly traded or large, privately held corporations. He also served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, appointed by President George H.W. Bush. Steve, a U.S. Navy retired Commander, is a recipient of the Meritorious Service Award from the Secretary of the Treasury and the Commissioner’s Award, which is the highest honor presented by the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service.

In an easy-to-follow assessment of the IRS Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Audit Technique Guide, Steve addresses key points of the guide, functions the guide cannot provide, and how organizations can benefit from the guide recognizing it as an auditor’s “playbook”.

The recorded webinar is available to view without registration on Deferred Compensation News at https://fulcrumpartnersllc.com/2022/06/09/nqdc-tax-audits/ . No preregistration is required to view IRS Audits and the NQDC Plan with Steve Broadbent. Viewers with questions or who would like to be contacted after watching the webinar are invited to contact Steve Broadbent directly. Contact information is included as part of the recorded webinar.

Learn more about Steve Broadbent and other executive benefits specialists at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/ ). To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

