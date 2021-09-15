U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.59
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3200
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,100.50
    +1,072.92 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.80
    +34.59 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Steve Cohen Invests in Crypto Trading Firm Radkl

Matthew De Saro
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The hedge fund magnate and owner of the New York Mets continues his support, vocally and financially, for the crypto industry.

Cryptocurrency trading frim Radkl has secured a high-profile investor in Steve Cohen. Cohen has invested an undisclosed about of financial support for the new firm, which launched on Tuesday. According to the Wall Street Journal Cohen is investing with his personal assets rather than using capital from his Point72 Asset Management LP. 

According to a spokesperson from Radkl, Cohen “won’t be involved in Radkl’s day-to-day operations.” The move is one of several investments in crypto ventures that Mr. Cohen or his businesses have made in recent months.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

