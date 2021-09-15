Steve Cohen Invests in Crypto Trading Firm Radkl

BeInCrypto –

The hedge fund magnate and owner of the New York Mets continues his support, vocally and financially, for the crypto industry.

Cryptocurrency trading frim Radkl has secured a high-profile investor in Steve Cohen. Cohen has invested an undisclosed about of financial support for the new firm, which launched on Tuesday. According to the Wall Street Journal Cohen is investing with his personal assets rather than using capital from his Point72 Asset Management LP.

According to a spokesperson from Radkl, Cohen “won’t be involved in Radkl’s day-to-day operations.” The move is one of several investments in crypto ventures that Mr. Cohen or his businesses have made in recent months.”

