Steve Galt, formerly of Fishawack Health, joins Cambridge Healthcare Research as Chief Commercial Officer

·3 min read

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Galt has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer by the Board of Directors at Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) to support the business through its next period of growth.

Cambridge Healthcare Research Logo

This appointment forms part of the Boards initiatives to support the businesses' acceleration whilst also maintaining the commitment to quality and rigour that have ensured the company's success in the market. CHR's leadership are committed to working with the team and experienced external partners to further enhance the supportive culture for all employees.

Before joining CHR, Stephen led the global commercial business unit at Fishawack Health, dealing with strategy, client services, creative and operation solutions and was a member of the operating leadership committee. Stephen was hired into Blue Latitude Health to structure and organise the client-facing business for integration with the broader Fishawack Health organisation. Some of Stephen's highlights include organisation structure redesign, implementation of competency and development frameworks, introducing structured promotion programmes, representing commercial functions at the board level and internal working groups, and systems integration and consolidation of reporting structures as part of integrating legacy agencies.

Stephen brings two decades of experience designing and delivering strategic solutions for complex commercial challenges in the pharmaceutical industry; he has detailed knowledge of the drug development and commercialisation process and advocates for evidence-based solutions and services that enable our clients to improve people's health and quality of life.

Matteo Perucchini, the CEO, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Stephen to the CHR team. He is a proven leader with a wealth of industry experience and excellent strategic and leadership skills, which uniquely positions him to support CHR through its next strategic phase. We are at an exciting point in CHR's growth and development, and it's the perfect time for a leader like Stephen to join our team. I look forward to working with him and the CHR Senior Management Group to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead and usher in our company's next chapter of growth and success."

Stephen will be another senior hire for the business and oversee all revenue-generating activities across Competitive Intelligence, Market Research, Pricing Market Access, and future practice areas. Stephen commented, "Companies developing novel drug and healthcare devices are under increasing pressure to make better strategic decisions in increasingly dynamic situations.  I am joining CHR at an interesting time in the industry, where risk and reward are more complicated than ever. I look forward to supporting my CHR colleagues, enabling our clients to bring new products to market, and supporting existing ones to benefit their patients."

About Cambridge Healthcare Research

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions by working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and future opportunities. Mapping their position in complex markets and outlining the impact of competitor activities, intent, and capabilities on their success. Vox.Bio is CHR's dynamic healthcare market research agency, re-thinking healthcare market research to deliver meaningful insights to clients in the pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device industries.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics – combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator, and payer environments – equips their clients to make the right decisions from an optimally informed position.

In 2020, CHR won The Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The team spans global healthcare markets, with offices in Cambridge and London and consultants across Europe, Asia and North America.

