U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.62
    -11.53 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9030
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,677.25
    -191.61 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.99
    +26.12 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Steve Huffman, Michele Ghee, Detavio Samuels, and More Speak at Blavity Inc.'s Inaugural AfroTech Executive Conference

Blavity
·5 min read

The event was well-attended by notable corporate executives, venture capitalists and tech moguls from Reddit, Microsoft, Hulu, Bank of America, HubSpot, and others looking to increase Black representation on boards and in the upper ranks of companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc., the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced the success of its inaugural AfroTech Executive conference held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Line Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Notable speakers on panels fostering high-level discussions on policy and long-term change in tech and beyond included Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Michele Ghee (CEO of Ebony & Jet), Detavio Samuels (CEO of REVOLT), Sherrell Dorsey (Founder & CEO of The Plug), Songe Laron (Co-Founder & CEO of Squire Technologies), Dave Salvant (Founder & President of Squire Technologies), Ahmad Islam (CEO of TEN35), Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay (CEO of MediaCo Holding, Inc.), Will Lucas (Founder & CEO of Creadio; Brand Manager at AfroTech & Black Tech Green Money), and more.

“AfroTech Executive was an immense success for industry leaders in the Black tech, media, and startup industries,” said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. “Now we have to continue the difficult work of monitoring and pressuring companies to diversify leadership and progress racial equity in tech. By encouraging high-level discussions between decision-makers about policy and long-term change, we are committed to rising to the challenge and holding companies accountable. We've come a long way, but need to work together, keep engaging, and continue pushing for a more equitable future.”

AfroTech Executive is an extension of the well-known AfroTech conference: the largest tech conference in the world for Black innovators and founders. The conference brought together corporate executives, media CEOs, venture capitalists, startup founders, investors and tech innovators for an exclusive in-person experience featuring executive conversations and intimate networking opportunities. The conference ended with a reception to celebrate the revolutionary accomplishments in the Black tech and startup community.

Event Photos: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/afrotech-executive-2021
Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for AfroTech Executive/Blavity Inc.

Highlights of the event included:

  • Michele Ghee, Detavio Samuels, and Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay had an in-depth panel discussion about the evolving topics surrounding Black media advertising, moderated by Ahmad Islam.

    • When asked what they envision for the next three years, Samuels noted that Black media is having an amazing moment - there is a collective of advertisers who are trying to show up in a big way, so Black media needs to ride this wave now, and gain as much momentum as possible before the hype around BLM dies down. Ghee said that Ebony wants to dig into the content business. “We’re not building this empire so our kids can do nothing - we’re building it so they can do something great.” Lindsay noted that now is the time to start building companies and become an entrepreneur.

    • Samuels gave a shout out to State Farm, Target, and Verizon, and Ghee to PNG, as brands who are leading by example.

    • Ghee also spoke about how important it is to get into ownership, rather than just playing the employee role. “Partnership is great, but ownership is better.”

  • Steve Huffman and Sherrell Dorsey led an important fireside chat about how Black culture and the internet interact on the Reddit platform.

    • When talking about hiring at Reddit and the issue of representation, Huffman noted “We are trying to build a product that appeals to everyone in the world, and we cannot do that without the world’s representation at our company. If we want to fulfill our mission of bringing community and belonging to everyone in the world, that starts with our company.”

    • Huffman shared that the team at Reddit is constantly thinking about speech, fairness, safety, equality, and authenticity, as these things are often in conflict. “The promise of the internet is that people can connect around the world, which is incredibly powerful. Executives at Reddit meet regularly with moderators of their Black communities to get specific examples of challenges and come up with specific solutions.”

    • One of the biggest leadership lessons Huffman has learned during this unprecedented year is that everybody has blind spots. “I don’t know everything. I can’t know everything. If I'm in conflict with somebody or they have a viewpoint that I disagree with, it can be easy to dismiss people as crazy. Instead I try to see other people’s truths -- to shut myself up and think ‘where are they right?’”

  • After Songe Laron and Dave Salvant (Squire Technologies) discussed the winning formulas for startups, and their own journey from startup to acquisition, with AfroTech Brand Manager Will Lucas, they were given a surprise 2021 Startup Founder of the Year Award by Charles Kuykendoll, Global Employment Brand & Events Manager at Stripe.

AfroTech Executive’s proud partners include Stripe and Levi Strauss & Co.®

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.
Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, and Lunchtable.

CONTACT: PRESS CONTACT Carrie Bernstein A-Game Public Relations carrie@a-gamepr.com Anita Chatterjee A-Game Public Relations anita@a-gamepr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Facebook Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock rose a modest 2.3% in 3 p.m. EDT trading Monday. What sent Facebook shares up so much? This morning, Facebook announced it will begin asking Instagram users for their birthdays (Facebook owns Instagram).

  • 4 Reasons Facebook Is a Compelling Buy

    Most people have heard of the social network company Facebook (NASDAQ: FB); and with 1.9 billion daily active users, nearly 1 in 4 people worldwide use Facebook daily. Facebook started as a simple social media network in the early 2000s, but founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been active in positioning the company for future growth. Zuckerberg famously predicted the importance of images to social media, buying Instagram for $1 billion in 2012, in what is commonly looked back on as one of the "steals" of corporate history, now that Instagram boasts more than 1 billion users.

  • TikTok owner ByteDance buys a top virtual reality hardware startup

    TikTok parent company ByteDance seems to be looking to one-up Facebook anywhere it can. After taking over the mantle of most-downloaded social media app in the world with TikTok, ByteDance is coming for Facebook's moonshot, buying up its own virtual reality headset maker called Pico. The deal first reported on by Bloomberg last week was confirmed by the company on Monday, though ByteDance didn't disclose a price tag for the deal.

  • Instagram to require users to share their birthday amid youth safety push

    Instagram will begin requiring users to confirm their birthdays as part of an effort to create new safety features for young people, the Facebook Inc-owned social media app said Monday. Instagram has explored building a version of its app for kids under the age of 13, prompting lawmakers to urge Facebook to drop the plans, saying the social media company "has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms." Instagram said in a blog post it will use the information to "ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group."

  • Restaurant pulls ad with Black man after death threats from far-right group

    Russian sushi chain boss says online threats from a movement promoting "traditional values" forced him to remove the ad, and he's sorry for "offending the public with our photos."

  • Analyst Report: Pinterest Inc

    Pinterest Inc. is a social media platform for visual discovery. Pinterest went public on April 18, 2019 at $19 per share, above the company's projected price range of $15-$17 in its SEC filing. The platform allows contributors ('pinners') to share visual images ('pins'), as well as save and organize ideas and recommendations into collections. Since its launch in 2010, Pinterest has grown into a community of more than 350 million active users and become a key resource for advertisers targeting specific demographics.

  • Despite 421-Day Closure, North Carolina Performance Venue Survives To Reopen

    We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation's small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we're highlighting readers' favorite small businesses around the...

  • Facebook Prepares to Launch Novi Digital Wallet Alongside Diem Cryptocurrency – Is it Safe?

    Facebook is preparing to launch a new digital wallet known as Novi alongside the company's Diem cryptocurrency by the end of this year. See: Apple Pay and 4 Other Digital Wallets That Are COVID-Safe...

  • Dr. Partha Nandi answers your Facebook questions as kids go back to school

    Our Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi took your heatlh questions as kids go back to school on Monday.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Taper Time Is on the Way, Maybe. Powell Sets the Stage With Plenty of Caveats.

    Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may begin winding down its emergency bond-buying program this year. Interest-rate increases will be subject to more stringent conditions.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Zoom Earnings Due

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Eyes Shifting IPO From U.S. to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering shifting its planned U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong in a debut that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley on the potential first-time share sale as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.J&T had previously planned t

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Jumps To Record High

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?