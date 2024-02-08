Steve Jobs Didn't Think He Needed To Shower Because He Only Ate Fruit — But His Body Odor Had Him Banished To The Night Shift When Colleagues Complained About The Smell

Steve Jobs, the iconic figure behind Apple Inc., was known for his eccentric lifestyle choices. He lived on his terms, distinct from societal norms.

Jobs had a diet that significantly influenced his personal and professional life. His dietary habits included fasting for days, followed by consuming simple leafy vegetables and water. He was known for spending weeks eating the same type of food, such as apples or carrot salads, and then abruptly stopping or going on a fast.

During a period of following a fruitarian diet, Jobs reportedly visited an apple orchard and the experience inspired the company name Apple. He considered the name to be "fun, spirited and not intimidating," a sentiment Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak shared. They ultimately decided on this name for their company.

Jobs's fruit-based diet resulted in another theory that he was very wrong about.

Walter Isaacson's biography of Jobs indicates that Jobs felt showers were unnecessary for someone who ate a clean, fruit-based diet. He also believed there was no need for deodorant. This led to some issues at Atari Corp., where his colleagues were disturbed by his body odor, resulting in Jobs being moved to the night shift.

It wasn't just at Atari. Former Apple CEO Mike Markkula informed Isaacson that he and the team insisted Jobs take showers before allowing him to participate in meetings.

Jobs's disregard for conventional hygiene practices, as noted in his biography, was not the only quirk of his habits. He was also known for his constant nail-biting, a habit that might be seen as an outlet for the intense pressure and stress that came with his position as a leading innovator in the tech industry.

The most visually defining aspect of Jobs's habits was his iconic uniform: a black turtleneck, blue jeans and New Balance sneakers. This choice was influenced by his visit to Japan in the 1980s, where he was inspired by the concept of a uniform after seeing Sony's employees.

Initially, Jobs attempted to introduce a uniform at Apple, but after facing rejection, he adopted his own uniform, designed by Issey Miyake. Jobs kept over a hundred black turtlenecks, which cost $175 at the time, simplifying his daily choices and creating an iconic image that became synonymous with his brand.

Jobs's habits, from his unusual approach to hygiene to his constant nail-biting and adoption of a minimalist uniform, paint the picture of a man who was not only a technological visionary but also a person with idiosyncrasies.

These habits underline the principle that innovation and genius often come with unconventional traits. Jobs's legacy in technology is unparalleled, yet his quirks offer a more nuanced understanding of the man behind the Apple brand, highlighting the complexities that can exist behind a public persona.

