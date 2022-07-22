Steve Jobs' prototype for the original Apple computer is being auctioned off, and bidding has already hit $230,000

RR Auction

A prototype for the original Apple-1 computer is being auctioned off.

It was used to secure Apple's first major order.

It could go for around $500,000, if previous auctions are any indication.

Steve Jobs' prototype for the Apple-1 computer, the original Apple desktop computer, is currently up for auction at the auction house RR Auction. It was hand-soldered by Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak in 1976.

As of Friday morning, the bid was at nearly $230,000 since bidding began on Wednesday, with nearly a month left before the auction ends on August 18.

The prototype was used to secure Jobs and Wozniak's first major order in 1976, when the Apple founders demoed the device for computer shop owner Paul Terrell, according to the auction listing.

This prototype has some minor damage, according to the listing, including "a crack that runs from adjacent to the power supply area ..."

But it's a rare product and the final price could hit close to $500,000, based on previous auctions.

Last year, a rare Apple-1 computer that was built in Jobs' home auctioned for $400,000. It was one of just 200 designed by Wozniak. Another Apple-1 was sold for $470,000 in London in 2020.

"Few Apple artifacts could be considered as rare, early, or historic as this Apple-1 prototype, which spent many years on the 'Apple Garage' property ..." the listing said.

Read the original article on Business Insider