U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,774.92
    -10.46 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,692.12
    -83.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,979.29
    -49.44 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.28
    -2.71 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.67
    +2.91 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    -0.62 (-3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0071 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0680 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    -0.0122 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2000
    -0.5280 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,368.07
    +197.09 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.06
    -3.08 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Steve Jobs to receive posthumous Medal of Freedom

Matt Burns
·1 min read

The Biden administration announced today that Steve Jobs is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2011, from complications following a relapse of pancreatic cancer. Jobs is among a list of notable Americans receiving the honor, including olympian Simone Biles, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and John McCain, who is also receiving the medal following his 2018 death.

The White House describes Steve Jobs with the following broad strokes:

Steve Jobs (d. 2011) was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries.

Of course, his life was more nuanced and well-documented with countless biographies and public appearances. Nevertheless, he was still a fiercely private person and increasingly so later in life as he battled cancer. As John Biggs wrote following his death, "The man got sicker, he almost quit, kept at it. He embraced a successor and groomed him to be as calm a force as he once was. He kept us surprised, entertained, constantly speculating."

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7, 2022. The White House has yet to announce who will receive the award for Steve Jobs, but it's likely Laurene Powell-Jobs, his wife of 20 years.

Recommended Stories

  • Denzel Washington, Simone Biles to Receive Presidential Medals of Freedom

    President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York City nurse who rolled up […]

  • Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, John McCain, and 15 others

    Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, John McCain, and 15 others

  • Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

    The White House says President Joe Biden will present the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, with whom Biden served in the Senate

  • Washington Examiner: Hutchinson testimony shows Trump should not hold office ‘ever again’

    The editorial board of the Washington Examiner, a right-leaning publication read widely by supporters of former President Trump, is arguing congressional testimony given by a top White House aide this week disqualifies Trump from ever holding office again. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021,…

  • Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to arrive San Francisco

    Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to arrive San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

  • Biden will posthumously award Steve Jobs the Presidential Medal of Freedom

    President Biden announced the first slate of MoF recipients of his administration on Friday, a list that includes former Apple CEO, Steve Jobs.

  • In a small village, prayers and hope for missing migrants

    Clutching rosaries, residents of this mountain village stared at photographs of three of their own atop the altar at the local church, praying that teenagers Jair, Yovani and Misael were not among the 53 migrants who perished inside a stifling trailer in Texas. The wait for confirmation has been agonizing for families from Mexico to Honduras. Now they hope for what before would have been dreaded -- capture by the Border Patrol, even hospitalization -- anything but the solemn finality that has been trickling out family by family across the region.

  • Joe Burrow ranked as top-three franchise cornerstone

    The Bengals have one of the top franchise cornerstones in the NFL.

  • Hydra aims to be the open cloud data warehouse alternative to Snowflake

    Hydra, a member of the Y Combinator winter 2022 class, has a broad ambition. It is building an open source cloud data warehouse and hopes to eventually compete with Snowflake. The data warehouse concept has existed since the 80s as a large storehouse for structured data.

  • Oversight Committee investigation of Commanders will end, if Republicans regain control of House

    It’s no surprise, at all. But since the ranking member of the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee said it on Wednesday, it needs to be repeated. Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, told the Washington Times (via TheHill.com) that the investigation of the Commanders will end, if the Republicans reclaim control of the [more]

  • Princess Diana's hair evolution: From Shy Di to People's Princess

    Take a look back at Princess Diana's best hairstyles from the 80s bouffant to her daring transformation courtesy of Sam McKnight.

  • Democrat Adam Frisch wins CD-3 primary, AP says, will face Lauren Boebert this fall

    Puebloan Sol Sandoval was defeated in the Democratic primary. She won counties in Southern Colorado, while Frisch dominated in the Western Slope

  • Not Just Josephine Baker: 5 Iconic Black Bombshells To Channel For Style Inspo

    Behold, the era of celebrating iconic Black women.

  • ‘Magnum PI’ Picked Up for Seasons 5 and 6 at NBC Following CBS Cancellation

    NBC has ordered two seasons of “Magnum P.I.” following the drama’s cancellation at CBS in May after a four-season run. The broadcaster has ordered 20 new episodes of “Magnum P.I.,” which an option for more, and intends to break those up into Seasons 5 and 6 of the series, Variety has learned. The reboot of […]

  • SCGOP confirms Russo winner of primary for County Council District 17

    SCGOP confirms Russo winner of primary for County Council District 17

  • ‘Magnum P.I.’ Moving to NBC With Two-Season Order

    NBC has closed a deal to pick up Magnum P.I., saving the action-drama series that CBS canceled in May, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. NBC has ordered two more seasons of Magnum P.I., with each season containing 10 episodes. The additional two seasons follow four from the CBS Studios/Universal Television production completed at CBS. NBC […]

  • The invasion of privacy just went one step further in the U.S. without anyone noticing

    In January 2021, an unclassified memo revealed that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), a military-intelligence unit of the U.S. government, buys huge amounts of commercially available smartphone data and uses it to spy on Americans and track their movement history. This practice had been going on for over two and a half years prior to the memo’s release, and is now often used by the Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service and other agencies. While the focus in the past was on the government and how access to this type of data can be used to jeopardize the privacy of American citizens and harm Constitution-granted privacy rights, little was publicly known about individuals and companies that supply such data to agencies and anyone able to fit the bill.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

    Republican U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming says former President Donald Trump is a domestic threat, the likes of which the United States has never faced before. (June 30)

  • Mr. Big Short: Stock Plunge May Be Only 50% Over

    Virulent inflation, fear of recession and Federal Reserve interest rate increases have depressed equities. As for inflation, consumer prices soared 8.6% for the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and other experts say analysts are overestimating earnings growth for the second quarter.