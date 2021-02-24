Steve Krameisen Promoted to American Portfolios Chief Technology Officer

HOLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP)-a privately-held, independent broker/dealer (IBD) that services financial advisors nationwide-is pleased to formally announce that Steve Krameisen, an industry leader in financial information technology (fintech), has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In July 2020, Krameisen joined AP as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), directing all information security initiatives around strategy, operations and budget in the protection of AP's enterprise information. In addition to his responsibilities as CTO, he will remain responsible for the security and stability of AP's environment commensurate with an eye toward the best interests of its employees, customers, shareholders and the public at large.

"Given his vast experience in fintech and dedication to the field, we are extremely fortunate to have Steve take on the additional responsibilities of CTO," states AP CEO Lon T. Dolber. "I have every confidence his leadership will usher us into a new and exciting era in AP's commitment to technology ingenuity in our space. With Steve overseeing AP's overall technology footprint, we are better able to develop and implement our current and future IT development initiatives; effectively manage the nuances of information security; and more efficiently work in finding solutions with and for our affiliated financial advisors, business partners and the investing public."

As CTO, Krameisen oversees the development and implementation of IT strategies to accommodate current and future organizational needs, while helping to attain the firm's established operational and financial goals. He is responsible for establishing AP's technology vision, leading all aspects in the management of the firm's technology development and infrastructure. Krameisen also manages AP's technology resources and support for its cloud infrastructure, inclusive of facilities, networks, telecommunications and all related software programs. Additionally, he plans, organizes and controls AP's Information Technology (IT) resource activities; and collaborates on projects and initiatives with stakeholders, as well as members of the AP Advisor Council (APAC).

"Steve plays an integral part in achieving AP's strategic direction and growth," adds Chief Administrative Officer Dalchand Laljit, to whom Krameisen directly reports. "With the reorganization and reinforcement of teams and talent for technology, information security, platform development and network services in place at AP, we are very excited about this direction and focus, which has strengthened our fintech capabilities to build optimal products, services and support for our investment professionals and their thriving practices."

Krameisen possesses more than 35 years of fintech experience, with specificity to the financial services industry, and has held senior management and executive level technology positions at Fortune 50 companies and leading corporations. From 2018 to 2020, Krameisen provided consulting services to AP through Wealth Tech Consultants, LLC, a firm he formed in 2015; during this time, he lent direction to the B/D and its Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)-American Portfolios Advisors, Inc. (APA)-with respect to its information technology and technology operations.

About Us

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company currently supports 852 independent investment professionals-inclusive of registered assistants-and more than 375 non-registered associates, located in 397 branch locations throughout the nation. It was named Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) by Investment Advisor magazine for six consecutive years (2015-2020); a 2019 and 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Award Finalist in multiple categories, and the 2020 winner in the service category of B/Ds under 1,000 representatives for its Virtual Administrative Services (VAS) program**; one of the Best Companies to Work for in the state of New York for five consecutive years (2016-2020) by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG); and one of the Top Long Island Workplaces for 2018, 2019 and 2020 by Newsday.

* Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker/dealers rated highest by their representatives are awarded "Broker/Dealer (B/D) of the Year."

** Wealthmanagement.com Industry Award finalists are selected by a panel of independent judges made up of subject matter experts in the industry. Award is based on support provided to AP's affiliated people and does not reflect public customers nor their account performance.

About Steve Krameisen

Throughout his more than 35-year career in the financial services industry, Steve Krameisen has held senior management and executive level technology positions at Fortune 50 companies and leading corporations, including MetLife Broker/Dealer Group; First Allied Securities; Cetera Financial Group; People's United Bank; Gerstein Fisher; and Nathan & Lewis Securities. In 2015, he formed Wealth Tech Consultants, LLC, an information technology consultancy geared specifically for the financial services industry. Krameisen earned his Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego, followed by enrollment in a Master of Science program at Baruch College, with a focus in computer methodology theory and technique. Krameisen, a member of the Financial Services Institute (FSI), is a past speaker at FSI events, as well as at Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) conferences.

