U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,068.06
    +44.45 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,541.27
    +343.68 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,125.33
    +92.91 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.27
    +16.93 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.65
    -0.61 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    +31.40 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    +1.33 (+7.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6900
    -0.0440 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4920
    -2.0700 (-1.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,831.86
    +1,850.53 (+8.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.69
    +18.92 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

STEVE NOLAN BOLSTERS CCO'S LEADERSHIP TEAM

·2 min read

Legendary problem solver guiding operations for Cornerstone Consulting

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pen used to map the path Steve Nolan has traveled from his birth in Ireland to his current role with Cornerstone Consulting would run out of ink somewhere around 1996 when he won the Henry Ford Technology Award. Starting with his arrival in Michigan in 1985, he has positively impacted manufacturing operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands and China, mentoring countless leaders along the way.

Steve Nolan is Cornerstone’s VP of Operations for a diverse group of clients including Aviation, Transportation and Heavy Equipment.
Steve Nolan is Cornerstone’s VP of Operations for a diverse group of clients including Aviation, Transportation and Heavy Equipment.

Steve Nolan joins the Cornerstone team with an emphasis on leadership development, driving success for CCO's clientele.

"Steve is a walking encyclopedia of lean manufacturing and Six Sigma brilliance who solves problems with incredible ease," said Bill Currence, CCO's President & Managing Partner. "His personal emphasis on leadership development drives his success with our clientele because people are the root of every solution and the core of our business."

The son of a serial entrepreneur, Nolan grew up learning the value of talent as the solution for business challenges. Those people skills, developed in his father's businesses, carried him to success in industries ranging from automotive and aviation to heavy equipment, e-bikes, and mining. At each stop, he drove productivity and profitability upward with his clear view into the prevailing situation and his direct manner of speaking to all involved.

"To ably counsel business leaders, one must certainly be able to prescribe material investments and recommend overhead reductions, but the top challenge is putting the right people in the right place to succeed," said Nolan, who holds two US patents and multiple European patents. "CCO's ability to not only identify key personnel needs but also fill them with our staffing capability is a combination that our competitors would be hard pressed to match."

Nolan also credits CCO's pragmatic approach to business as a key reason for joining the team.

"I often return to that famous quote by Winston Churchill: 'However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results,'" concluded Nolan. "Time is still money, so getting stuff done is more important than talking endlessly about it. I'm proud to be part of a company culture that consistently looks at results and delighted to know those results do so much for our clients."

To learn more about the Cornerstone Consulting Organization, visit CCOConsulting.com.

This is the logo for Cornerstone Consulting Organization, otherwise known as CCO. Cornerstone Consulting improves operational efficiency and performance for automotive, manufacturing and staffing industries. (PRNewsfoto/Cornerstone Consulting Organization)
This is the logo for Cornerstone Consulting Organization, otherwise known as CCO. Cornerstone Consulting improves operational efficiency and performance for automotive, manufacturing and staffing industries. (PRNewsfoto/Cornerstone Consulting Organization)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-nolan-bolsters-ccos-leadership-team-301595570.html

SOURCE Cornerstone Consulting Organization

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Ford, Rivian plan for job cuts amid economic uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Ford and Rivian announcing job cuts amid economic uncertainty.&nbsp;

  • New York Attorney General Sues CVS Health for Violating Antitrust Laws

    New York Attorney General on Thursday said she sued CVS Health for violating antitrust laws and hurting New York safety-net hospitals and clinics. The pharmacy chain required safety-net hospitals and clinics, which provide care for underserved communities across the state, to exclusively use a CVS-owned company, Wellpartner, to process and obtain federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at its pharmacies, Ms. James said, forcing them to incur millions in additional costs.

  • Ford Has ‘Too Many People in Certain Places.’ An EV Reckoning for Auto Jobs.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "We have skills that don't work anymore...we have jobs that need to change." Layoffs may be coming in the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on P

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."

  • Permit filing discusses concept, construction of pedestrian bridge linking Germantown, Oracle campus

    The bridge would span the Cumberland River, linking Germantown with Oracle's 65-acre campus and neighboring mixed-use development.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND RECORD FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • U.S. Bancorp is fined $37.5 million for opening sham accounts

    (Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Thursday fined U.S. Bancorp $37.5 million for mistreating customers by opening sham accounts without their permission, conduct that also occurred at larger rival Wells Fargo & Co. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, pressured employees to open unauthorized accounts by imposing sales goals and offering financial rewards for selling more products. According to the regulator, the Minneapolis-based bank opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and credit lines without customers' permission, and unlawfully accessed customers' credit reports and personal data for that purpose.

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • OPEC+ to weigh holding oil output steady or small hike, sources say

    OPEC and its allies will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will by August have fully unwound record output cuts in place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020. Oil has soared in 2022 to its highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Apple Stock Surge Raises Stakes as Earnings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as Apple Inc. contends with rising inflation, cooling consumer demand, the strengthening dollar and lockdowns in China, its share price has surged in recent weeks and is heading for its biggest monthly gain in almost two years, up 15% in July.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Consi

  • Taiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options

    Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.

  • Amazon delays debut of Central Florida distribution center amid national warehouse pullback

    The opening of an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) distribution center in Cocoa has been delayed in what is possibly the first sign of Amazon's national warehouse pullback in Central Florida. Samantha Senger, spokeswoman for the city of Cocoa, confirmed to Orlando Business Journal that Amazon told the city it will delay the debut of the distribution center at 3655 Grissom Parkway. Stockton Whitten, the city manager for Cocoa, said there is not an updated timeline for the facility to come online.

  • Comcast Didn’t Add Any Internet Subscribers Last Quarter. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The company's Xfinity business grew sales and earnings, but customer growth was zero. Wireless competition and reversing pandemic trends were to blame.

  • How the German Economic Machine Broke Down

    An energy crisis caused by Russia, slowing Chinese growth, supply-chain blockages and an aging workforce are ending the decadeslong reign of Germany’s export-focused manufacturing.

  • US Audit Watchdog Says ‘Time Is of the Essence’ in China Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the Washington regulator that’s negotiating with Beijing to stave off the delisting of almost 200 Chinese companies from the American stock market is reiterating the US’s tough stance. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,00

  • Comcast Fails to Gain Broadband Subscribers for First Time

    The cable company posted higher revenue in the second quarter than it did a year ago, boosted by its movie-studio and theme-park businesses.

  • West Virginia Penalizes Banks Including JPMorgan, Goldman for Coal ‘Boycotts’

    The state is cutting ties with four banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and asset manager BlackRock, saying their stance on coal is harming its economy.