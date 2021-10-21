U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Steve Reinhardt, Quantum Computing Inc.’s VP of Product Development, to Present at INFORMS Annual Meeting

Quantum Computing Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
“Business Opportunities for Emerging Quantum-Computing Technology”

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Steve Reinhardt, QCI’s (Nasdaq: QUBT) VP of product development, is responsible for creating quantum ready-to-run software that helps businesses harness the power of quantum computing today; he has previously brought other leading-edge computing technologies into routine use at leading computing organizations.

WHAT:

INFORMS Annual Meeting “Quantum Computing in Industry” session, presentation: “Bridging Constrained-optimization Users To Higher Classical And Quantum Performance”

WHEN:

October 25, 2021, 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM PDT

WHERE:

Virtual Room 42

Interested parties can register here.

WHY:

Quantum computing is still an emerging technology, but advancements are happening today that have implications for businesses across industries. In the near term, quantum computing is proving to have an impact on constrained optimization for real-world problems, specifically with quantum-ready techniques that deliver superior results on current classical computers and prepare users for a seamless bridge to hybrid quantum/classical samplers. In addition, in order for quantum computing to become truly business-ready, the technology must be made accessible to not only scientists, but business users as well.

Steve’s presentation will touch on the recent and near term milestones of quantum computing advancements for business, focusing on logistics and cybersecurity as early vertical markets.

Company Contact:
Robert Liscouski, CEO
Quantum Computing, Inc.+1 (703) 436-2161
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
+1 (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

Media Relations Contact:
Bob Geller
Fusion Public Relations
+1 (917) 816-0562
qci@fusionpr.com


