Steve Reinhardt, Quantum Computing Inc.’s VP of Product Development, to Present at INFORMS Annual Meeting

Google CEO Sundar Pichai opened up Monday during a Wall Street Journal event about two top-of-mind issues — how the company's giant workforce is returning to the office and privacy concerns that have dogged the tech industry. Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq:GOOGL) and has more than 36,000 employees in the Bay Area, Pichai said local offices are seeing 20% to 30% occupation rates, according to an account on CNBC of his remarks. In New York City, where Google also has about 12,000 employees, offices are now about half full.