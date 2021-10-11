U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Steve Reynolds Joins ValGenesis as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced the appointment of Steve Reynolds as Chief Revenue Officer. Steve will oversee revenue growth through his leadership of the sales team as well as development of new growth strategies.

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to our executive team as a sales leader who will set a strategy to propel us forward," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc. "As ValGenesis continues to grow, Steve's experience and expertise will be a crucial asset to leading our global sales organization with forward-thinking ideas that build enduring relationships with life sciences companies."

Before joining ValGenesis, Steve was Vice President of Sales Operations at Siemens Industry Software. Prior to Siemens, he was also a Senior Vice President at Camstar Systems, helping build their Life Sciences practice from the ground up. Steve has over 25 years of industry sales experience with a record of results in startup ventures that require development of new business initiatives. He also has a passion for building meaningful relationships with his customers, partners and team members. Steve will work closely with ValGenesis' key business unit leaders to expand the sales organization, develop new customer segments, and grow ValGenesis' global presence.

"I am pleased to welcome Steve to our team. This is a very exciting time at ValGenesis as we continue to experience high demand globally. Steve brings excellent leadership experience and a proven track record of a relentless focus that drives sustained growth. I look forward to working with Steve as we continue to execute ValGenesis' vision as the leader in digital validation lifecycle management solutions," says Narayan Raj, Chief Operating Officer at ValGenesis.

"I am thrilled to join the ValGenesis team. I see remarkable similarities to how life sciences early adopters of manufacturing execution system (MES) software obtained immediate competitive advantages with decreased costs and faster time to market. There is a significant opportunity to enable that same value proposition for our customers that are looking for paperless solutions for their equipment, process and computer systems validation lifecycle," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "Given everything we have experienced in the past few years indicates a strong sense of urgency for all life sciences organizations to collaborate digitally in their validation efforts. I'm excited to join the company that is becoming the de facto standard for digitized validation."

ValGenesis is the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life science customers as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable, and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured Cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:
Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex.1026, 320926@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-reynolds-joins-valgenesis-as-chief-revenue-officer-to-lead-global-sales-301396186.html

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.

