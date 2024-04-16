Steve Schwarzman Says There Needs to Be Global Regulation on AI

Harry Brumpton
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman said the artificial intelligence boom is threatening to overload power grids in the industrial world as more and more data centers are built.

Most Read from Bloomberg

There’s a “land rush” underway to build centers that provide the infrastructure for AI, Schwarzman said at the the Asia Pacific Financial and Innovation Symposium in Melbourne on Tuesday.

“This is like something I’ve never seen,” Schwarzman said via webcast. “The amount of money being invested in this area is breathtaking. It’s happening now all over the world.”

Blackstone, which in 2021 acquired data center operator QTS in a $10 billion deal, is itself bankrolling the development of massive structures across the US that will handle crucial computing needs. Schwarzman said the vast amount of power these centers use presented an investment opportunity.

“Different states in the US are starting to run out of electricity,” the co-founder and chairman of the world’s largest alternative asset manager said. “That lack of capacity in the electric grids in the industrial world with AI and EVs is creating enormous investment opportunities.”

Schwarzman said QTS has been “extremely successful.”

“You’ll be able to create 20% returns building these data centers with 30 year contracts,” he said. “This is pretty amazing.”

Schwarzman also warned about AI, saying almost everyone he knows is concerned about what might go wrong with the technology, and that it was the first time he’s seen business people rooting for regulation.

“It’s not for your children or grandchildren, it’s going to happen on your watch,” Schwarzman said. “The people who are scared of the technology, really are the people inventing it.”

Schwarzman said he was recently talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping who said there needs to be a global standard, because it doesn’t work when some countries have rules and others don’t.

(Updates and adds comment throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Hidden Billions in Tokyo Real Estate Lure Activist Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-concealed market value of Tokyo’s largest skyscrapers is being unveiled by activist investors. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapTrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIn Japan, there’s a huge gap — 22

  • Dollar firms after hot retail sales, yen languishes; China data awaited

    The dollar stood just off its highest since early November against a handful of peer currencies on Tuesday, raising intervention worries as the yen languished at its lowest level since 1990 following hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales. Market focus was also on the Chinese yuan, with a slew of top-tier economic data due out of China later in the Asian morning expected to show the world's second-largest economy slowed in the first quarter. In the U.S., retail sales rose 0.7% last month, compared with the 0.3% rise that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

  • Asian shares slide on Fed rate cut rethink; China GDP in focus

    Asian stocks fell and the dollar climbed to more than five-month highs on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for March further reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to be in a rush to cut interest rates this year. Rising geopolitical tensions kept risk sentiment in check, lifting prices of gold and oil, while investor focus in Asia turns to China with GDP data due at 0200 GMT. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4% to nearly seven-week lows of 521.92, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.6%.

  • Bitcoin First, Not Only: Fostering Widespread Adoption Through Education

    As bitcoin {{BTC}} continues to gain traction worldwide, the approach to introducing it to newcomers plays a crucial role in its widespread adoption. While some advocates firmly believe in a "Bitcoin only" narrative, this aggressive stance can often hinder the conversation and deter potential adopters. Instead, a "Bitcoin first" approach, which prioritizes education and understanding, may prove more effective in fostering genuine interest and long-term investment in bitcoin.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Shift To AI, Cloud

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed in 2023. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Bitcoin From Rare 'Satoshi Era' Moves After 14 Years of Dormancy

    The miner earned 50 bitcoin in April 2010 during the network’s early weeks and has held on to the asset so far.

  • Microsoft, Beset by Hacks, Grapples With Problem Years in the Making

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest seller of cybersecurity products has a problem with its own cybersecurity.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapTrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIn recent years, Microsoft Corp. has been hi

  • Bitcoin Halving Has Crypto Miners Racing for 'Epic Sat' Potentially Worth Millions

    Bitcoin's once-every-four-years "halving" this week may be very different from those of earlier epochs, typically ho-hum affairs. Now, an intense competition is underway to mine the first block after the halving, which could contain a rare and collectible fragment of a bitcoin known as an "epic sat."

  • Open source groups say more software projects may have been targeted for sabotage

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The recent attempt by an unknown actor to sabotage a widely used software program may have been one of several attempts to subvert key pieces of digital infrastructure across the internet, two open source groups said in an alert published on Monday. In a joint statement, the Open Source Security Foundation and the OpenJS Foundation said the attempt to insert a secret backdoor into XZ Utils - a little-known program that is baked into Linux operating systems across the world - "may not be an isolated incident." Omkhar Arasaratnam, the Open Source Security Foundation's general manager, said that one of the targeted packages alone saw tens of millions of downloads a week.

  • Meta is shutting down Threads in Turkey following injunction against data-sharing with Instagram

    Meta is temporarily shutting down Threads in Turkey on April 29. This follows an injunction against data-sharing with Instagram.