Steve Thornton Joins Aries Worldwide Logistics as Director of Sales and Operations, Southeast Region

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment in growth and expansion, Aries Worldwide Logistics has announced the hiring of supply chain veteran Steven Thornton as their first Director of Sales and Operations, Southeast Region. Steven comes to Aries with over 20 years executive experience serving as President of R + L Global Logistics and, most recently, Vice President of Strategic Accounts with SEKO Logistics. "After meeting with the Aries executive team, I was very inspired by the vision and business model they are putting in place. It's very exciting to be a part of Aries in this time of growth. I look forward to bolstering the clients' experience and proving our value as a partner," said Thornton.

Aries continues investing in the expansion of the company by making key personnel acquisitions to ensure continued growth within the company. Joe Bento, Chief Commercial Officer said, "We set out to secure key geographic presence throughout the country and have made tremendous progress with our continued acquisitions. Having a strong industry veteran like Steve join Aries, we couldn't be more pleased. He strengthens our presence in the Southeast, in addition to building out our global service center to support all his operating needs.

Founded in 1984, Aries Worldwide Logistics is a privately owned global supply chain solutions and logistics company. Aries operates on a global level utilizing its comprehensive global network to provide a full range of supply chain solutions. Aries offers warehousing, crating, packing, brokerage services along with trucking, rail, ocean, and air freight services anywhere across the world. By utilizing the right team and technology, Aries puts customers first and has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. "Giving people what they want, when they want it" is instilled throughout the company's culture and dynamics. With cutting edge technology integrated from start to finish of the shipping journey, Aries is making shipping for customers easy. For more information about Aries, please visit www.ariesww.com or call +1 (888) 50-ARIES.

