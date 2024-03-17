Steve VanderVeen: 'Adventurist' Cy Mulder adapts to succeed

Cy Mulder (left) working on a movie set in California.

Cy Mulder was an adventurist.

He was born in 1904. During the Great Depression, he was so poor, yet daring, he caught rides on railroad cars and ended up in California. There he found carpentry work on movie sets. During World War II, back in Zeeland, he built landing craft at Chris Craft. In 1945 he left his secure but monotonous assembly line job to open an untested knickknack shop in an abandoned livery building behind the Zeeland State Bank.

Cy’s wife, Clara, was understandably concerned for herself and her children. But Cy wanted to run his own business. He called his startup the Art Craft Novelty Shop.

At first, he made chairs, chests of drawers, playroom tables and toys. Because he didn’t have commercial customers, retailers, or a budget, word-of-mouth was his only advertising. At first, sales were slow. Then Cy had an idea: because house-hold goods manufacturers had shifted production to war materials, no one could find wooden clothespins to purchase. So, that is what he made.

The clothespins were an immediate money-maker because Cy could get all the wood he needed for free from Chris Craft, which was looking for a place to dispose of hardwood cutouts left over from making decks for landing boats.

After he hauled the cutouts to his shop, Cy ripped and slotted them, then put them in a tumbling machine along with pieces of paraffin to coat them with wax. Two of his relatives then put them in burlap bags and brought them to retail stores in Holland. Cy’s wife Clara and their son Larry, then 7 or 8 years old, would put two or three dozen clothespins in small boxes and sell them to grocery stores.

Unfortunately, when World War II ended, Cy lost his supply of free hardwood scraps and nearly his business. Then he discovered that returning GIs wanted houses, and houses needed doors.

So, Cy experimented with hollow-core, plywood doors which he made for his brother, Louie, a fast-talking salesman by nature, who owned the Michigan Door Company, a small manufacturer in Grand Rapids. When Louie discovered that 10% of his customers wanted a small window in their wooden doors, he asked Cy if he could accomplish the task. Soon Cy’s company had a new name: Zeeland Sash and Door.

Because the demand for doors exceeded the manufacturing space he had, Cy purchased a three-acre lot on Harrison Avenue on the north side of Zeeland. There, he and his father Lawrence slowly built a 10,000 square foot cement block building.

When finished, Cy determined he could build his doors more efficiently if he had one group of people prefabricate the windows, which the industry called “door lights,” and a second group of people route the openings and install the door lights into the doors.

By 1952, Zeeland Sash and Door’s sales had reached $120,000. Business was cyclical but by 1954 Cy’s company employed up to 10 men full time, and at least one part-time teenage employee who worked full-time in the summer: Cy’s son Larry.

Then trouble came. In 1956, while Larry was attending Western Michigan College, the Internal Revenue Service discovered that Louie and Cy owed them money. For his discrepancy, Louie spent time in jail; Cy’s penalty was less severe: a bill for $6,000. But it represented a year’s worth of company earnings.

Then more trouble came: in 1957 Louie sold Michigan Door. The buyer moved the business and found a new supplier. Once again, Cy almost lost his business.

Cy kept from going bankrupt by hiring two manufacturing representatives: Mike Magee from Chicago and Bob Bushouse from Grand Rapids, who worked on commission and found Cy enough customers to keep four to five men busy, as well as his sons Larry and Gavin in the summer.

By 1963 the company was no longer making sashes and doors but only door lights, so Cy changed his company’s name to Ottawa Door Lights. But it still wasn’t making money. Still, Larry joined the company full-time as secretary-treasurer, meaning his job was finding enough cash to pay the bills, a task made more difficult because the company couldn’t qualify for a line of credit from Zeeland State Bank. Depressed, Larry wrote a letter of resignation to his father. But Cy wouldn’t accept it, and Larry reluctantly stayed on.

We’ll tell more of their story next time.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: 'Adventurist' Cy Mulder adapts to succeed