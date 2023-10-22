Steve VanderVeen: Big Dutchman started right here in Holland and Zeeland

Jack DeWitt had a vision — to feed the world.

As his business evolved from starting a hatchery to growing turkeys to turkey processing to making feeding systems, that dream became a reality. One invention, in particular, helped it along. It happened in the late 1940s, when the DeWitts found someone to reengineer the chain that pushed feed to the birds.

According to Jack, “When the chain went around the corner, it flipped out the feed. When I told this to a car salesman, Otto Mahler, who was visiting our display in Columbus, Ohio, he said he had a friend who could fix the problem.

"Six weeks later, he came back with a flat chain, but only two chain links. ‘Looks good,’ I said, ‘But I need 400 feet of it.’ He answered, ‘If you give me $2,500, we can buy the equipment and make all the chains you want.’ So, I wrote him a check. Once they got started, he became very secretive. I don’t know how he and his buddy made the chain, but they must have made a lot of money."

With a better chain, the DeWitts formed another company, this one around their automatic feeder. They called it the Automatic Poultry Feeder Company, later DeWitt Industries Poultry Feeder Company. Then they discovered a more marketable name.

It happened this way: One of their salespeople from Pennsylvania, John Kuipers, a large man of Dutch ancestry, had a nickname. When he sold the automated feeders, his customers also used his nickname for the feeders. Because the feeders impressed other farmers, those farmers began inquiring about the feeders, making calls to Zeeland looking for "The Big Dutchman."

So, in 1951, when the DeWitts constructed a new office building at 455 Washington Avenue, they put a sign on the top of the building that said “Home of Big Dutchman Poultry Feeders.” By 1958, the brand had become so popular the DeWitts doubled the size of the building.

Meanwhile, in 1955, the DeWitts had launched the caponette, a chicken about twice the size of a traditional broiler. The DeWitts promoted it as the "filet mignon of poultry." Still, Big Dutchman feeder systems led the way, selling not only across the United States, but also in Canada, Europe, South America, and the Far East.

This encouraged the DeWitts to bring other affiliated mechanical devices to market.

In 1958, Jack flew to Europe to explore setting up licensed manufacturers, and established operations in the Netherlands. He also hired a sales representative from Germany named Josef Meerpohl. As trade barriers began to fall and farming operations became larger and more automated within the European Union, business almost doubled.

In 1964, the DeWitts changed the name of their entire company to Big Dutchman. In 1966, Jack met his future wife, Marlies, in Germany. Also in the 1960s, Big Dutchman stretched into Africa. Frank Swartz, international sales manager, even met Ethiopian leader Haile Salassie at a farm show.

Needing more capital, in 1968, the DeWitts sold their $40 million+ integrated business to a conglomerate, U.S. Industries (USI), in exchange for USI stock. Unfortunately, after completing the merger, USI sold off parts of Big Dutchman to focus on egg-production equipment.

They also moved Big Dutchman’s headquarters to Atlanta, leaving behind the skilled workforce and suppliers needed to make egg-production equipment. Worse, instead of supplying Big Dutchman with capital, USI sold Big Dutchman’s assets. Then the stock market turned against conglomerates.

Recalls Jack, “When the stock market turned sour on conglomerates, I thought I’d get wiped out. But I held on. Eventually the stock price started to climb. Then a savior appeared — another large company bought out USI.”

After Jack left Big Dutchman, he started Biotech, Inc. in Zeeland, a start-up manufacturer of furnishings and equipment for dental offices. Meanwhile, Josef Meerpohl climbed the corporate ladder to the top of what was left of Big Dutchman and took the company private. Eventually, Meerpohl’s son, Bernd, oversaw the global operation, including Big Dutchman North America. Bernd retired in 2023.

Today, Big Dutchman helps feed the world. I interviewed Jack in 2005, when he was 94 years old. Additional information for this story comes from Michael Lozon's "The Sun Never Sets on Big Dutchman," The Holland Sentinel, Poultry Hub Australia and Eileen Swartz-Duty.

