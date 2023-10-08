Steve VanderVeen: The childhood and teen years of Jack DeWitt

Jack DeWitt had a big idea, but it started small.

He was born in 1911. His parents, Dingeman DeWitt and Tryntje Elhardt, emigrated with their families from the Netherlands and settled in Grand Rapids in 1892. After they married, Dingeman worked in a furniture factory.

Possibly with the encouragement of Tryntje, who came from a farming family, Dingeman decided to try farming. Even though he knew nothing about it, he rented farmland on both the east and west side of Grand Rapids and sold his fruits and vegetables at the Leonard Street Market.

Later, Dingeman changed his mind. In 1918, he and Tryntje and their seven children, including Jack, moved to the village of New Groningen on the west side of Zeeland, so that Dingeman could join Trintje's brother, Jacob Elhardt, at the Riverview Dairy. There, Dingeman became the principal owner.

But Dingeman still had farming in his heart. So, in 1921, he sold the Riverview Dairy to Bert Schuiteman and bought an 80-acre fruit farm in Allegan County between Holland and Saugatuck. Jack's brother, Ben, didn't make the move because he fell in love, got married, and moved to Zeeland, where he took a job at Wolverine Hatchery.

Meanwhile, Jack and a younger brother, Dick, remained on the farm.

Farm life in those days was austere. Cooking was done over a wood-fired stove. Burning coal provided heat for the home; kerosene lamps provided light. A hand-pump brought water from an outdoor well. An outhouse served as the bathroom. A scrub-board was the washing machine. Horses and horse-drawn wagons supplemented the automobile.

Rural school life was equally austere. Students from the first to eighth grades attended in the same one-room building. In this setting, Jack took the seventh and eighth grades together.

At age 13, Jack attended high school at Hope Preparatory School, a tuition-based school affiliated with Hope College. Because many of the students at that time lived on farms, school days lasted only through the morning, so the students could go home to do chores.

When Jack was 14, his father passed away. That meant Jack stayed home to work on the farm. But in 1929, when he was 18 and thinking he might become a teacher like his sister Mary, he attended Hope College with financial help from a relative.

Even with financial help, Jack still worked on the farm and at Van's Oil Company, which operated a gas station on the corner of Eighth Street and Chicago Drive.

At Hope, Jack was a member of the Emerson Fraternity, which occupied a house where the Herrick District Library is today. Jack graduated from Hope College in 1932.

After graduation, which happened for Jack at the beginning of the Great Depression, Jack leased a service station on the corner of Washington Street and Franklin Avenue in Zeeland, where his brother Dick helped him by pumping gas. But that venture lasted less than a year.

During the following summer, Jack worked on the family farm. Then he got a job working with Pete Bos, who owned a portable feed-grinding machine, which Jack hauled from farm to farm.

Jack's next job was with Valley City Milling Company, which operated a warehouse along the railroad track in downtown Holland, where Freedom Village is today. There, Jack unloaded grain bags from train cars and sold them to local farmers. Business was slow.

Zeeland Baby Chick Center

Then, in 1935, Jack and his brother Ben joined Zeeland’s booming hatchery business by forming the DeWitt Utility Hatchery on East Lincoln Street, just west of the cemetery. In 1936, after completing a four-year tour in the Navy, their brother Dick joined them, contributing his $500 in savings to the business.

With their meager profits and Dick’s savings the DeWitt brothers moved their operation to the service station building at the corner of Washington and Franklin, which Jack had previously leased. There, the brothers installed a used coal-fired incubator, which they had purchased from Janssen Farms, which was then switching to the more efficient electric models.

Jack also left his job at the feed warehouse in Holland, bought a better car, and moved in with Ben. To make money during the off-season, the DeWitts sold electric incubators on commission. Ben would travel throughout Michigan and Indiana, and Jack in Ohio. Ironically, they still couldn't afford to purchase the incubators they were selling on commission.

More next week.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is coming soon. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com.

