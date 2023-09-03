Steve VanderVeen: Cornelius Van Loo pushes for prohibition in Zeeland

Cornelius Van Loo

Zeeland pioneer Cornelius Van Loo had at least three interests in addition to church and family: business, politics and prohibition.

He was born in the Province of Zeeland, Netherlands, in 1838. In 1849, with his parents and a group of church families, he boarded a ship in Rotterdam and sailed to America. The immigrants arrived in New York about 28 days later. From New York, they took a steamship up the Hudson River to Troy, then rode a crowded and “vulgar” flatboat through the Erie Canal to Buffalo.

This experience must've been especially trying for Van Loo’s mother, then in the final days of pregnancy.

At Buffalo, the immigrants boarded a steamship headed for Milwaukee; enroute Cornelius’ sister was born. From Milwaukee, they took a schooner across Lake Michigan to Grand Haven, and then a tugboat up the Grand River to Grandville.

From Grandville, they followed an Odawa trail to Zeeland (present day M-21). Behind an ox-drawn loaded with the group’s luggage and an elderly lady cradling Baby Van Loo, the immigrants walked. When they arrived in Zeeland, Cornelius’ newborn sister was eleven days old.

The immigrants’ leader was Jan Smallegange, a wealthy farmer who had employed members of the group and financed their trip. Unfortunately, a few weeks after arriving, on a return voyage from Chicago, near Singapore (now-Saugatuck), Smallegange suddenly died. The ship’s crew, thinking he might have contracted cholera, immediately buried his body at sea.

Relative to business, in 1890, Cornelius, along with Robertus De Bruyn, Willem Wichers and others, started the Zeeland Furniture Company, a maker of low-to-mid-priced bedroom furniture, at 349 E. Main Street. Theirs was the first manufacturing firm targeting a national market. In 1892, during the “[Grover] Cleveland Depression,” the company stayed in business by cutting prices and wages. In the late 1890s, it returned to profitability. By the 1920s, it had expanded its plant several times.

Relative to politics, Van Loo was already active by 1856 as a strong, vocal Republican. At that time, there were three political factions in the United States: the pro-slavery Democrats of the South, and anti-slavery Republicans of the North, and the Democrat-Republican indifferent middle. The Democrats were either for or against a civil war; the latter the Republicans called “Copperheads.”

Between 1858 and 1859, Van Loo attended Michigan Agricultural College (present day MSU) and then Albion College Seminary, before taking a teaching job in Montcalm County. Then he enlisted and fought in the Civil War. In 1863, he was wounded at Chickamauga, taking a bullet to the leg for which he refused medical treatment.

Later he accompanied William Sherman’s army on its “March to the Sea.” It was during that time, in 1864, that he cast his first vote — for Abraham Lincoln. Even so, in Ottawa County, Lincoln lost to General George McClellan.

After the war, in 1867, Van Loo married Jannetje Van Loo, his first cousin. From 1869 to 1875, he served as the Register of Deeds of Ottawa County, during which time he and Jannetje lived in Grand Haven. After returning to Zeeland, he served as Superintendent of Schools and Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors.

From 1881 to 1882 and 1883 to 1884, he served in the Michigan State Legislature. In Zeeland, he and Jannetje lived at 42 E. Central Avenue.

Relative to prohibition, Van Loo was outspoken. A fearless combatant, Van Loo long led the fight to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in the region. Occasionally he received threats. Once, when he came to Drenthe to give a speech, someone warned him about Copperhead rowdies intending to do him harm. So he arrived with a cudgel and dared the audience to throw him out. They did not. Eventually his persuasive efforts bore fruit: in Zeeland, from 1901 to 2006, there were no saloons.

Jannetje Van Loo died in 1923; Cornelius Van Loo in 1927. In 1928, John Vander Veen (no relation to the author) bought the Zeeland Furniture Company and renamed it the Dutch Woodcraft Shop. In 1937, Vander Veen merged it with the Holland Furniture Company. The Sligh-Lowry Furniture Company purchased the building in 1940 and manufactured furniture there until 1981. Geenen-DeKock Properties has converted the building into apartments.

Information for this story comes from Adrian Van Koevering’s “Cornelius Van Loo” available at the Dekker Huis Museum.

