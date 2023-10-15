Steve VanderVeen: The DeWitt brothers lead Zeeland's hatchery industry

Jack DeWitt’s big idea began to form in 1935, when he was only 23. That's when he and his brother Ben joined the booming Zeeland hatchery industry. Eventually, the DeWitt brothers would lead it.

Hatchery men load chicks onto train cars in Zeeland.

Hatcheries were like an assembly line for brooding eggs. Instead of a sitting bird, hatchers used incubators to control the temperature of the eggs and the humidity surrounding them. Then, after the chicks were born, hatcheries would sell them to farmers, shipping them via the U.S. Postal Service on rail cars attached to passenger trains. Farmers would then keep the chicks inside for nine weeks before letting them roam free outside. Later, farmers would sell eggs to hatcheries.

But farmers weren’t the hatchers’ only customers. Because it was the Depression and people were looking for ways to save money and supplement their incomes, there was a large consumer market for chicks. Both city and rural folk would raise them for meat and eat or sell their eggs.

By the time the DeWitts got into the business, Zeeland was saturated with hatcheries. Hatching was such a big industry in Zeeland that The Detroit News called Zeeland the state's "chick-tropolis." Zeeland High School adopted the chick as its mascot.

The hatchery business in Zeeland was very competitive. Yet, the DeWitts — Jack, Ben, and Dick, who joined them in 1936 — survived. One reason was their ingenuity. In the off-season — late fall and winter — while most hatcheries used advertising circulars to persuade farmers to buy their chicks, Jack and Dick would call on farmers in person, when not calling on other hatcheries in hopes of selling incubators on commission.

For their first road trip, they picked the town of Charlotte, centrally located between Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids. After driving to Charlotte and renting a room, Dick went north of town and Jack went south.

“It was zero degrees outside,” recalls Jack, seeing the farmer’s thermometer in his mind. “I knocked on the door. The farmer’s wife answered the door and invited me inside. Knowing Zeeland was a hatchery center helped close the sale. I told them we’d take the order now and deliver in the spring. We required a $1 deposit for every 100 chicks sold.”

Jack was paid $3 out of a coffee can. At noon, he met his brother in Charlotte. They spent the money on lunch.

In addition to offering farmers discounts if they paid upfront, the DeWitts also guaranteed the chicks would be delivered on time and in good health. The promise worked. Soon, they hired freelance sales agents and opened sales offices across the state. As their business grew, they also learned that each brother had a unique gift: Dick in accounting, Jack in sales, and Ben in management.

In 1938, the brothers moved their business from E. Lincoln Avenue to land they'd purchased on the corner of Washington Street and Franklin Avenue. There, they built a new office and hatchery, finally able to afford the electric incubators they sold on commission. Then, to capitalize on Zeeland’s reputation, they changed the name of their business to DeWitt Zeeland Hatchery and later Zeeland Hatchery, which raised the feathers of their local competitors.

Preparing chicks for distribution inside the Zeeland Hatchery.

In 1939, by accident, they got into the turkey hatching business when they agreed to hatch a farmer's turkey eggs instead of selling him an incubator. This was because the farmer, located near a limestone quarry in Ohio, feared the shockwaves from dynamite blasts would disrupt the hatching process.

When the turkeys were born, they sold them to farmers in northwest Ohio, who connected them to a Mennonite farmer who owned a turkey processing plant. Realizing the business’ potential when the government began rationing beef during World War II, a war Jack served in stateside, the DeWitts stopped selling incubators and started growing turkeys which led them to open their own turkey processing facility, named Zeeland Poultry Processing Co., and their own feed company named DeWitt’s Modern Feeds.

After the War, the DeWitts pioneered packaging and quick-freeze methods and were the first to produce oven-ready turkeys.

As technology made it possible for chickens and turkeys to mature faster, large automated farms began to replace small labor-intensive operations, and large grocery retailers began to replace mom-and-pop grocery stores, Jack envisioned creating a better poultry feeding system to feed the world.

Then, the innovation of a mundane part in a feeder system helped bring that vision to reality.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is coming soon. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com.

