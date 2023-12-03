Steve VanderVeen: Ed and Joyce Vos supply bicycles to Holland

Ed and Joyce Vos were innovators.

Ed was born in 1918 to Arie and Teanetta van de Visse Vos. At the time, Arie was Holland’s electrician and cleaner of street lamps. To do his job, he kept a vat of acid in the basement of his shop, which stood behind his house at 136 W 19th St. Because he suffered from alcoholism, life was difficult for his family.

Eventually, his behavior got so bad the judge granted Teanetta a divorce, then sent Arie to prison when he did not pay child support.

Arie and Teanetta.

During the Great Depression, times got so tough for Teanetta and her four children they often had nothing to eat but potatoes. Thus, Ed, the oldest child, looked for ways to make money. At age 14, when he discovered that the acid in his father’s shop stripped paint off metal, he started scavenging broken bikes from the city dump and buying used bikes from his neighbors, took them apart, gave them an acid bath, repainted the parts, rebuilt the bikes, and sold them. In the process, Ed started selling new bikes and Aerie’s electric shop became Ed’s Bike Shop.

Ed Vos and peers.

In 1936 Ed met Joyce Wierenga of Zeeland. They married in 1939, initially living upstairs in the house in front of Ed’s Bike Shop. From the beginning, Joyce helped Ed in the shop. Then, with help from Joyce’s father and uncle, Ed and Joyce built a new brick home at 139 W. 20th St. Their daughter Judy was born in 1940; son Ken in 1942.

Steve VanderVeen

With World War II came supply shortages. This meant people were now scavenging metal and rubber and new bikes were impossible to get. In response, Ed created Ed’s Bike Rentals.

After the War, Ed again sold new bikes, Roadmaster and Schwinn. Then, in 1947, he purchased a building at 254 River Avenue and added Cushman scooters and Whizzer motorbikes to his product line. He also kept expanding his building.

Ed Vos’ A&W Root Beer stand and bicycle rental in Saugatuck along Kalamazoo River.

Ed also grew the bicycle rental business: he not only purchased an A&W Root Beer stand in Saugatuck, but also, he made arrangements with entrepreneurs at Ottawa Beach, Tunnel Park, Grand Haven Beach, Ramona Park in East Grand Rapids, and three other locations. Thus Ed, Joyce, and the kids would spend their summer months supplying bikes and the winters repairing them. When he had the parts, Ed also invented bikes: a three-person taxi, a child-adult tandem (with the child riding up front), and a “sociable” made of two single bikes connected with criss-crossed bars of steel, with a single front wheel and an optional baby seat in back. And he expanded the building on River Avenue.

Story continues

Kronemeyer’s Gas Station at 11th and River Avenue, next to Reliable Cycle; note: the Tulip Time parade route then followed River Avenue.

While Reliable’s business boomed in the spring and summer, it faltered in the fall and winter. So, Joyce suggested they open a toy shop on the second floor, which included baby strollers and cribs. It was a big hit, especially for Ken and his sister, for they now had access to seemingly endless toys. Ken experienced a Radio Flyer wagon with a gas motor on it, and, in 1952, a bicycle with a radio on it!

Reliable Cycle rebuilt.

Then Ed moved the bicycle department to the basement of the store and started selling sporting equipment on the main floor. Then he added a large addition to the back of the store, including a basement. In the new space Ed sold rotary lawn mowers, rototillers, and other garden equipment.

In 1953, Ken started his selling career by demonstrating how toys worked. One of his first big sellers was a self-propelled toy helicopter. When Ken was 15, he spent his summer flipping burgers and renting bikes during the day and living upstairs at night at the A&W in Saugatuck. That was also when he learned how to and how not to drive Ed’s speed boat, which Ed docked on the river behind the root beer stand.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

In 1955, Ed started selling lawn mowers wholesale. He also added a service and repair shop. By then Ken was working to pay off his own Cushman scooter.

In 1956, Ed launched a Dive Shop after he and Ken attended the National Sporting Goods Show in Chicago, where they met Jacques Cousteau. Ken helped sell the equipment at the Holland Home and Boat Show by putting it on, jumping in a large tank, and demonstrating how it worked through a plexiglass window. We’ll share more of the adventures of Ed, Joyce, and Ken next time.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: Ed and Joyce Vos supply bicycles to Holland