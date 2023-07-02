Steve VanderVeen: Hendrick Meijer had a case of wanderlust

Hendrik Meijer was an adventurer.

He came to America in 1907, at the age of 23. That year, the United States admitted 7,000 immigrants from the Netherlands. At least half of them headed for Michigan, and many landed in Holland. Among them were Hendrik, his father, Fredrik, and his sister, Anna.

They crossed the Atlantic aboard a Holland-America ship, the S.S. Nieuw Amsterdam. It “danced on the water like a feather” wrote Hendrik, making everyone sick. Fortunately, after a week at sea, they spotted the American coast. After disembarking at the Hoboken dock, Hendrik, his father, and his sister passed through customs.

Avoiding the “hawkers,” they boarded a streetcar for Grand Central Station, where they boarded a train for Buffalo. The train ride lasted through the night. The next morning, they took a ferry to Detroit, then boarded another train for Grand Rapids, then another to Holland.

Holland Hotel

In Holland, they spent their first night at the Holland Hotel, but they couldn't afford it. The next morning, without breakfast, they found a place to stay in a friend’s rented apartment on W. Tenth Street.

Hendrik’s first job was at Heinz, wheeling barrels of pickles. He disliked the work, and thought the pay was too little. Then he found a job at a furniture company, then another. Then he worked in a foundry, but the Panic of 1907 almost ended that.

Factories laid off many workers, but Hendrik and his father kept their jobs, as did Hendrik’s sister, Anna, who worked as a maid. Hendrik believed he knew why the Panic occurred: “The capitalists are saying they have overproduction, but we know better. ... The trustmen like the Rockefellers, the VanderBilts, and the Pierpont Morgans are at fault. They take all the money out of the banks, the banks panic, and then the people hear about it and take whatever little money they’ve got because they get scared — so that leaves no money to go around."

Instead of bosses or church acquaintances, Hendrik preferred the company of the men at the foundry, who were, he believed, rowdy and tolerant. He also attended a society for socialism. Usually, each meeting drew a dozen young men and began with a singing of La Marseillaise, the anthem of the French Revolution.

Steve VanderVeen

Seeking higher pay, Hendrik applied at Holland Furnace Company. The company instead gave the job to an American he knew from his socialist group. Then, a few days later, the American told him there was another open foundry job.

While working at Holland Furnace Company, Hendrik joined a group called the Modern Sons of Marx, which met on Sunday afternoons. He also walked in a march for presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan.

In 1908, Hendrik took a trip to Chicago. In 1909, after getting into an argument with his foreman at Holland Furnace, he quit his job and headed for the place Carl Sandberg would call “The City of Big Shoulders.” In Chicago, he found, in a newspaper ad, a company that was looking for “colored wagon washers.”

When he went to apply, he learned that “colored” was not referring to the wagons. He also applied for a trolley conductor’s job, but didn't get it. Next, he applied for a job at another foundry. But because he didn’t have a union card, he was locked out — unless he agreed to start as an apprentice molder. He did. That lasted a year.

In 1910, Hendrik left for the Netherlands to visit his girlfriend. On his return to America, he stopped in New Jersey, where he got a job working for a pipe-fitter. Later, he returned to Holland, where, on the street, he ran into the president of Holland Furnace Company. Two days later, he was back at the foundry.

But wanderlust set in again, and Hendrik left for Washington. He landed in Yakima, where again he got a job at a foundry. But he was much too adventurous to be a foundryman forever.

— Community Columnist Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. Contact him through start-upacademeinc.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: Hendrick Meijer had a case of wanderlust