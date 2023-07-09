Steve VanderVeen: Hendrik Meijer gets his competitive advantage

Hendrik Meijer’s story inspires us to never discount a factory worker or a barber’s innovative genius.

After working in foundries in Holland, Chicago, and Yakima, a friend suggested Hendrik try barbering. After a short visit to Holland, he returned to Chicago to attend the New Method Barber School on West Madison Street. Six weeks later he was back in Holland, working in a friend’s barber shop at night and weaving rugs in Zeeland during the day.

In 1912, Hendrik moved to Big Rapids and joined a barbershop there. But he found his new employer insufferable. So, he answered an ad for a barber’s assistant in Greenville. Soon the owner offered him a full-time job, telling him he'd fired the previous occupants for drunkenness.

Fred Meijer in front of Hendrik Meijer’s store in Greenville. Used with permission.

In 1912, Hendrik’s girlfriend, Zien, wrote from the Netherlands that she wished to join him in America. Hendrik met her at the Hoboken dock in New York City. They married on November 11 at the Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand Haven.

In 1917, back in Greenville, Hendrik sold his barber shop, reasoning he could make more money as a salesperson for the Holland Furnace Company. Holland Furnace sent him to Ionia, where he worked with a company representative. But things didn't go well.

First, Hendrik missed his wife and one year-old daughter, whom he'd left in Greenville; second, the representative feared Hendrik might win his job; third, Hendrik believed the sales rep was dishonest. Frustrated, Hendrik quit, moved his family to Muskegon, joined the union, and returned to barbering.

Then a friend suggested he open a store. So, Hendrik entered into an agreement with a judge to buy a lot for a building with space for both a barbershop and furniture store. But when the judge demanded a kickback, Hendrik changed his mind.

A few months later, Hendrik and his family returned to Greenville, where Hendrik invested in a cigar store, a three-chair barber shop, and a run-down 16-acre farm a mile north of the village. Hendrik and Zien’s son, Fredrick, was born in 1919.

While on a trip to visit family in the Netherlands, Hendrik decided to represent Dutch companies in America. One business, a manufacturer in Zwolle, took him up on his offer, and when Hendrik returned to America, he went on the road, trying to sell Dutch lace in Chicago. But he failed. He tried to sell Dutch lace in New York, but failed again.

Fortunately, his Greenville barbershop investment was flourishing. So, in 1923, he bought a lot to build his own shop. With the help of Ellis Ranney, Hendrik built a building, sold his interest in the three-chair shop, and opened a new barber shop in the basement of his new building.

Hendrik then looked for a retail tenant for the space on the main floor and apartment tenants for the floor above. He purchased a dilapidated building next door, hoping to secure retail tenants for that building as well. But Hendrik had been too optimistic: by the late 1920s, he was running his own pool room and lunch counter to make use of the space.

But he wasn't out of ideas. After briefly considering the job of postman, he decided on dairy farming, bought three cows, and opened Model Dairy. Soon the dairy had more customers than Hendrik’s son, Fred, could service on foot or pony.

Then came the Great Depression. Lacking tenants, Hendrik again decided to make use of the space himself. After learning that Lee and Cady, a wholesale supplier for Red and White stores, would supply him with groceries even though the town was already saturated with grocery stores, Hendrik opened his own store. But it lost money.

Desperate to get a competitive edge, in 1935, Hendrik started buying large quantities of groceries in order to get them at rock bottom prices, to pass on to his customers. Then, in 1936, at age 42, even with a family to care for, he didn’t go small — to make the large investment in inventory, Hendrik sold the dairy and barbershop businesses.

Then, to improve his cash flow, he switched to self-service, stopped making deliveries, and stopped selling to customers on credit. Finally, he bought a neon sign that read “Thrift Market.” Now he had his competitive advantage. The rest is history.

By the time Hendrik died in 1964, his Meijer Supermarket Inc. owned and operated nineteen Thrifty Stores.

Information for this story comes from Hank Meijer’s "Thrifty Years."

— Community Columnist Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. Contact him through start-upacademeinc.com.

