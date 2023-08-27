Steve VanderVeen: Holland's most famous wooden shoemaker

Meet Holland’s most famous wooden shoemaker.

Fred Oldemulders was born in 1898 near Laar, Germany, within a mile of the Netherlands border. There, his father was both a farmer and a “klompenmaker,” a maker of wooden shoes. By the age of 15, Fred had mastered the carving skill.

Then World War I interrupted his life. It not only wounded him while he was fighting in Belgium, but also killed two of his brothers — one in France, the other in Russia.

Steve VanderVeen

After the war, in March 1923, Fred married his sweetheart, Greitje (“Grace”) — believe it or not — Klompmaker. Two months later, because Germany was suffering from an economic crisis due to hyperinflation, Fred and Grace boarded the S.S. Volendam in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and sailed to America.

Fred’s cousin, Gerrit Heneveld, who lived in Graafschap, Michigan, was their sponsor. As part of Fred and Grace’s baggage, Fred included his shoe-making tools.

After arriving in Graafschap, Fred got a job doing outdoor maintenance for Holland. But outdoor maintenance work lasted only until winter. So, Fred got a job at the Bush and Lane Piano Company, then at the Charles Limbert Furniture Factory. In 1926, Fred and Grace purchased the house at 372 W. 21st St. Nearby, my great-grandparents and grandfather, Ralph, then nine years old, lived on Harrison Street.

Out of his garage, Fred started his own business. At first, he made tiny souvenir shoes for retailers downtown, including Chet Van Tongeren’s Dutch Novelty Shop. Because of his woodworking skills, a local commercial baker, Frank Brieve, asked him to make a wooden mold that looked like a windmill. From that mold, Frank mass produced Dutch recipe cookies. Then, for Chet Van Tongeren, Fred designed the "Parade Down Tulip Lane" board game.

Fred’s break came in 1927, as Lida Rogers' idea for a tulip festival began to take root and the Holland Furnace Company ordered 1,400 pairs of full-sized wooden shoes as Christmas gifts for its salespeople and partners from Van Tongeren. As a result, Chet asked Fred to become his business partner, meaning he now had a full-time job making wooden shoes.

Story continues

Fred Oldemulders making duck decoys.

During the Depression, Fred helped his business when, in 1933, he exhibited his wooden shoe-making skills at the Chicago World’s Fair. Meanwhile, in Holland, Dutch Dancers, now part of Tulip Time activities, added to the demand for Fred’s shoes.

From 1923 to 1939, Oldemulders carved all his shoes by hand, a task that took 30 to 90 minutes per pair. Beginning in 1934, he had an audience — tourists could watch Fred work at the renamed Wooden Shoe Factory on River Avenue and Fourth Street. To keep up with demand, the Wooden Shoe Factory also began to employ machinery. That’s when Chet hired my grandfather, Ralph VanderVeen, to help.

Ralph VanderVeen at Wooden Shoe Factory.

Fred not only made shoes for locals and tourists, but also for celebrities such as Johnny Weismuller, who swam in the 1924 and 1928 Olympics, and then played Tarzan in 12 movies between 1932 and 1948. Another celebrity recipient of wooden shoes was boxer Rocky Marciano, a personal guest of P.T. Cheff of the Holland Furnace Company.

Yet another celebrity recipient was comedian Red Skelton, who, in 1978, visited Fred at the Wooden Shoe Factory, then located on the M-31 Bypass by 16th Street, and later endorsed Fred’s shoes on The Red Skelton Show.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Fred was also a competitive person. After his retirement, when he wasn't bowling or playing golf, Fred attended many corporate events. One was in New York, where someone challenged Fred to make wooden shoes for a dog that would fit so well they wouldn't fall off. Fred accepted the challenge and succeeded.

At an event in Cleveland, a man with a club-foot bet Fred that he couldn't make him a pair of comfortable wooden shoes. Again, Fred accepted the challenge and gained another satisfied customer.

Fred Oldemulders playing golf in wooden shoes.

In 1980, Holland made Fred its official ambassador. In his role, in 1982, he welcomed Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and her husband, Prince Klaus. He also accepted their invitation to carve for the Queen a pair of wooden shoes. This he did at age 84.

Fred estimated over a 63-year period of carving, he made, on average, 2,770 pairs of wooden shoes per year. In other words, over his lifetime, Fred carved at least 175,000 pairs of wooden shoes!

Fred Oldenmulder died in 1984.

Information for this story comes from “Wooden Shoe Maker — From Graafschap to Graafschap,” an unpublished essay by Bill Sytsma.

— Community Columnist Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. Contact him through start-upacademeinc.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: Holland's most famous wooden shoemaker