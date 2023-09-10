Steve VanderVeen: The many faces of the DePrees

DePree Hardware and LaHuis Dry Goods and Groceries, c1890.

Many Zeelanders remember DePree Hardware. This is the story of the family who started it.

William DePree was born in 1852. His parents were not only among the original three groups to emigrate in 1847 from the Netherlands to Zeeland, but also, his father, Jan, financially supported other travelers. In the newly formed Zeeland Township, Jan also served on the township board and as director to the poor.

In 1865, he was one of the carpenters who replaced First Reformed Church’s log building with a frame one. In addition, he was a member of the Reformed Church of America’s local governing body, Classis Zeeland. Yet, in 1863, in response to the Schism of 1857, in which the Christian Reformed Church broke from the Reformed Church, Jan joined the Scottish Presbyterian Church, returning again to the Reformed Church when the Presbyterian Congregation disbanded in 1874.

(Jacob Den Herder then purchased the vacated church building and moved it to 111 E. Main, where it housed his bank before becoming a warehouse for Albert Lahuis’ dry goods business.)

Meanwhile, in 1877, William married Maria Catalina Moerdyk. He worked for Bolks and Bro, a store that sold hardware and stoves. In 1878, William purchased Bolks and Bro with his brother, Cornelius, and renamed it DePree and Bro.

When Cornelius died in 1881, William partnered with P. Henry DePree, a younger brother. In 1898, the DePrees purchased a half-interest in A.G. Van Hess’ furniture and undertaking business. (E.J. Pruim, a relative of the DePrees, purchased the other half-interest and managed the store.)

In 1889, Jacob Den Herder, William DePree, and LaHuis contracted with the Veneklasens’ Zeeland Brick Company to build three connected buildings outfitted with plate glass windows, the first in Zeeland. In 1899, P. Henry built his magnificent Victorian house, "The Painted Lady,” on the corner of Maple Street and Central Avenue.

In 1900, John H. DePree, son of William, began working at DePree and Bro. In 1903, William and P. Henry became charter members of Second Reformed Church. William served as elder, P. Henry as deacon. In 1904, Zeeland residents elected P. Henry as village president. In 1907, he served as Zeeland’s first mayor.

P. Henry DePree’s “Painted Lady” on Maple and Central in Zeeland.

In 1908, William, John, P. Henry and E.J. Pruim incorporated their business as William DePree Co. and contracted with the Veneklasens again to construct a new building at 110 E. Main Street. In 1911, E.J. Pruim sold his share to open a music store, likely at 150 E. Main Street.

At the same time, the DePrees opened a branch store in Holland at 20 E. Eighth Street. Then, in 1914, P. Henry exchanged his share in the Zeeland business for ownership of the Holland business.

P. Henry also joined Edward DePree, his brother Con DePree, Gerrit Diekema, and Charles M. McLean to form DePree Laboratories.

Unfortunately, in 1924, fire destroyed the DePree's store in Zeeland. In 1926, workers completed the “Daylight Store,” modeled after a post office John H. had seen in St. Louis, with a dome covered roof, windows on all sides, and a balcony on the second floor.

DePree Hardware c1957-1958.

William DePree died in 1929, then the second oldest hardware dealer in Michigan. After his death, his second son, James C. DePree, joined the business. (Another DePree, John D. — having worked for William DePree and Co. as a tinsmith — went into business with George De Jonge to open a furniture store, which later became Quality Furniture at 209 E. Main in Zeeland.)

Teerman’s purchased the DePree building in Holland in 1951. In 1963, A.C. Vanden Bosch, R. Den Herder, Nelson Van Koevering, and Randall Dekker purchased the Zeeland store and renamed it DePree’s Inc.

In 1965, DePree’s leased the building next door, formerly occupied by Bon Ton, and used it for their hardware and paint business. In 1980, the Daylight Store became home to Brummels Home Furnishings.

For many years, William DePree and DePree’s Inc. made Christmas special. There would be a very large, real Christmas tree in the middle of the store, reaching from the main floor to the ceiling. In the basement, there would be a train layout with tunnels and trees.

There was also a Christmas fishing pond, in which kids would fish for bagged presents. But what I remember most was the snow girl in the igloo.

Information from this article comes from Adrian Van Koevering’s "Legends of the Dutch," Randall Dekker’s "Main Street Memoir," The Zeelander and The Zeeland Record.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is coming soon. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com.

