Steve VanderVeen: The origin story of Zeeland Lumber

John A. Van Den Bosch made the best of the worst of times.

When John and his son, William, lost their jobs at the onset of the Great Depression, they started hauling vegetables from farmers to food processors. Then, when the banks went on “holiday,” they pivoted into making and selling feed out of their home and barn near the corner of Washington Street and State Street in Zeeland.

Then, they bought land and built a feed mill on E. Washington Street. When a fire at the feed mill and the difficulty of finding replacement parts during World War II slowed them down, they started another new business: making ration boxes for the military.

To get the space they needed, they bought an abandoned coal yard, including an old building with a train track running through it on the corner of Church Street and Washington Street. William and his brother, Marv, unable to report for war duty because of their heart conditions, stayed on at the disabled feed mill. John’s other sons — Fred, John Jr. and Clarence — fought in the war. Clarence never returned.

When World War II ended, the Van Den Bosches still had five train cars of Ponderosa Pine and their coal yard building. So they decided, in 1947, to start a lumber company. But no one in the Van Den Bosch family knew anything about the lumber business, and there were already two lumber yards in town: Workers and Wichers.

But John knew the people running Workers were going to quit. So, the Van Den Bosches hired Louis Timmer, and later Edna Klunder, and a third person to teach another son, Harold, to run the yard. They hired John Jr. and Fred when they returned from military service. They also borrowed money to restore the feedmill.

Two years later, Louis Timmer died of a heart attack. The Van Den Bosches hired Bert DeVries to help in the office. They also hired a truck driver, Harold’s father-in-law, John Huyser. The lumber business grew, benefitting from a long post-war economic expansion.

By the 1950s, Harold and John Jr. were running the lumber yard and Fred, Marv, and William were running the feed mill. William eventually became chairman of both Van Den Bosch Feed and Zeeland Lumber and Supply.

When they couldn't buy enough windows to keep up with the demand for houses, the Van Den Bosches bought glass and built window frames at Zeeland Lumber, which saved builders time on the construction site. When they couldn't find enough cabinet doors, they started making cabinet units in the shop They bought real estate around Zeeland and built houses of their own.

In 1962, the Van Den Bosches purchased their first forklift. In 1968, Zeeland Lumber became one of the first lumberyards to make deliveries with a dump truck. Eventually it would be one of the first to put a forklift on the back of a truck to make unloading lumber easier.

As a young boy, Harold Jr. (Herk) worked for his father. In 1971, he decided against attending law school in favor of making the family business his career. Ten years later, he took over the presidency of Zeeland Lumber. At that time, Zeeland Lumber operated two forklifts and three trucks, and employed 13 people.

In the 1980s, Zeeland Lumber generated 80 percent of its sales from lumber, and 20 percent from supplies and materials. By 2000, Zeeland Lumber was a full service supplier and a leader in the West Michigan building industry, and generated 40 percent of its sales from lumber and 60 percent from supplies and materials.

Then came the housing crash of 2008-2009, which downsized the industry and caused several independent lumber yards to fail. Zeeland Lumber was not one of them; instead, it strengthened relationships with building material manufacturers and shortened its supply chain.

In 2009, Zeeland Lumber expanded its manufacturing capabilities when it acquired Hamilton Truss and Hamilton Lumber from the Hamilton Farm Bureau.

By 2011, Zeeland Lumber employed 140 people, garnered annual sales of more than $50 million, and operated a fleet of 25 semi-tractor trailers.

In 2020, US LBM acquired Zeeland Lumber.

Next week, we'll finish the story of the John A. Van Den Bosch's feed business.

