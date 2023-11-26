Steve VanderVeen: The story of Van Wieren Hardware

John and Andy Van Wieren had enterprising wives and families.

John Van Wieren was born in 1902, Andy in 1908. Their father, Fredrich Van Wieren, emigrated from the Netherlands to the north side of Holland, where he served as Ottawa County Drain Commissioner.

Steve VanderVeen

As a teen, John worked as a machine operator for Charles P. Limbert, a furniture manufacturer. In 1922, in the era of home ice boxes, John and his wife, Anna, started Lakeside Ice. Their warehouse was located on the north side of Lake Macatawa, near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Aniline Road.

There, they harvested ice from Lake Macatawa and made ice in brine vats. Their office was located at 447 Central Avenue, in a house they shared with their business partners, Andrew and Johanna Bremer. John’s brother, Andy, was an employee.

In 1930, John and Anna moved their three boys and business office to their newly built house at 80 W. 20th St. Soon they were a family of seven. In 1946, John, with partners George Dykstra and Bert Cranmer, purchased from Alva Fairbanks the Superior Ice and Machine Company.

Also in 1946, the Retail Merchants of Holland elected John to their executive council. The first meeting — about Tulip Time –—was on April 29.

An envelope addressed to John Van Wieren

But home refrigerator/freezers eliminated the home ice delivery business. In 1954, Grand Rapids Ice and Fuel purchased Superior Ice and closed the Holland plant.

In the 1960s, John and Anna moved to a small house near Douglas Avenue and Division, not far from the original Lakeside Ice, and John became an airport manager for Park Township.

Andy Van Wieren’s business continues to exist.

In 1928, Andy married Harriet Schepel. Together, they had three children: Lester, Roger, and Delores Jean. To support his family, Andy worked as a carpenter, farmer, truck drive and iceman.

During the Great Depression, Andy ran a fishing supply business at Ottawa Beach on the north pier. As his children grew older, they helped Andy by renting out bamboo poles and selling bait.

In 1948, Andy and Harriet purchased a Sinclair gas station, lunchroom, and bait shop on the southeast corner of Division Avenue and Ottawa Beach Road. While Harriet operated the lunchroom, Andy ran the gas station and bait shop.

Van Wieren’s Sinclair Gas Station in the late 1940s.

During the Korean War, Les and Roger served in the military. In 1953, Andy suffered a heart attack. When the doctor told him he couldn't work again, Lester, newly discharged and newly married to Geneva, suspended a planned career in carpentry to take over the gas station until Roger returned a year later.

Thankfully, Andy’s health improved, and when he returned to the business, he added hardware items to his product mix. That decision was so successful he and Harriet converted the lunchroom into a hardware store. Then they expanded the building, and later they did so again.

The hardware store continued to flourish. In 1960, Roger joined Andy and Les built an apartment for Andy and Harriet above the store. In 1968, during a recession in the construction industry, Les and Geneva joined the business, which, by this time, also included Norm VanderZwaag, husband of Delores Jean.

Meanwhile, Roger obtained a real estate license to develop properties in Holland and northern Michigan. He also started a business reconditioning travel trailers.

Van Wieren’s Hardware Store in the early 1960s.

In 1972, the Van Wierens built a new, larger building for Van Wieren Hardware, and Andy and Harriet’s oldest grandchildren, Debra (“Deb”) and Laurie, daughters of Lester and Geneva, pitched in: dusting, pricing products, and later cashiering.

While in college, Deb continued work at the hardware store during breaks. After receiving a teaching degree, she married Don Axce, who became Holland’s beloved “downtown mailman.”

After the passing of Andy in 1988 and Harriet in 1991, Deb bought into the business. Following the deaths of Lester in 2004 and Roger in 2006, Deb and Don became the principal owners of Van Wieren Hardware, assisted by Deb’s mother, Geneva.

While Deb managed the store, Don, when not carrying mail, contributed as well. For instance, he made thousands of “ham roll ups” for holiday open houses, coordinated sidewalk sale lunches, delivered orders, and explored new product ideas at hardware shows. He died in November 2020.

Today, Van Wieren Hardware continues to thrive by treating customers like friends and neighbors, as they did in the old days.

Sources for this story include Robert Swierenga’s "Holland, Michigan," MiGenWeb, Holland City Directories and correspondence with Deb Axce.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: The story of Van Wieren Hardware