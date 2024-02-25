Steve VanderVeen: Trendway shared the wealth until closure

American poet Robert Frost wrote “nothing gold can stay.”

Don Heeringa helped turn Trendway into gold by making it unique among its competitors. Like Haworth and Herman Miller, Trendway initiated a profit-sharing plan. But unlike its neighbors, Trendway served small to medium-sized companies and offered high levels of service, low prices and quick delivery, a strategy management guru Peter Drucker called “hit ‘em where they ain’t.”

Trendway in Holland, recently acquired by Fellowes, will close in July.

According to Heeringa: “In the early 1980s, Herman Miller and Haworth had three-month lead times. So, we redesigned the factory and cut our lead time to three weeks.”

That wasn’t their only innovation.

“We were going to ‘out nice’ our competitors when it came to vendor relationships," he said. One time, at one of their annual vendor days, Don noticed Trendway’s guests were quiet. Later, he found out why. One of Trendway’s competitors had previously invited them to a similar event, wined and dined them, and then told them they had to cut costs. Trendway didn’t have that kind of muscle, so it chose a relational approach.

In 1983, Don became president of Trendway. That year, Trendway opened its first showroom in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart and hired independent sales agents across the country. One of those sales reps helped Trendway acquire a federal government contract.

It happened this way: “We had a sales rep in Virginia. He moved his family to DC so he could visit contacts at the National Institute of Health every week. He got to know the people who worked there and knew his way around.” Through him, Trendway got its foot in the door. Government contracts eventually became 20 percent of Trendway’s sales.

In 1986, George Heeringa retired from Hart and Cooley. He died in 1991.

In 1995, Don bought out his brother and became the sole owner of Trendway. By 1998, Trendway’s sales were $75 million. Don also returned to his pre-Trendway employer, Holland Hitch, to serve on its board of directors.

In 2001, Trendway began sponsoring a Cruise-In Benefit Car Show. Its genesis was a question: How can we help an employee whose husband, an independent truck driver, had been injured in a fire?

Ken Harper, then a new employee from rival Howard Miller, organized the show, which netted $8,000. Given its success, the Trendway community decided to do a show the following year. That year, the proceeds of the show went to a young girl suffering from bulimia. When she saw all the participants, she asked, “Are all those people here for me?”

Another year, the show provided $40,000 to a young man suffering from paralysis. One year, the show attracted 550 cars. Seventeen years in, the Cruise-In Benefit Car Show raised $350,000.

Trendway also shared the wealth in other ways. In 2006, Heeringa converted Trendway to a 25% ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) and allocated shares based on compensation and years of service.

In 2008, amid a major office furniture industry recession, Herman Miller shut down its Trendway-like SQA (Simple. Quick. Affordable.) division and laid off division manager Bill Bundy. When Heeringa heard Bundy was unemployed, he called him and asked him to lunch. At first, Bundy declined — but Heeringa persisted, and eventually persuaded Bundy to replace him as Trendway’s president.

Bundy served as Trendway’s president for nine years. Says Heeringa, whose own leadership style involved walking the plant floor every day, “Bill has the unique personality to conduct both customer visits with company presidents and employee visits with saw operators with a great deal of authenticity.”

“People followed Don,” Bill says, “because of his integrity and commitment to employees.”

In 2014, Junior Achievement West Michigan named Heeringa to its Business Hall of Fame.

In 2016, the U.S. General Services Administration named Trendway Contractor of the Year.

In 2018, the National Veteran Business Development Council named Trendway the 2018 Veteran Business of the Year.

When Fellowes Brands, a fourth-generation private company, bought Trendway in 2019, Heeringa shared the wealth with his employees.

But this month, Fellowes announced it would close Trendway in July.

Information for this story comes from Robert Swierenga’s "Holland, Michigan," G.W. Haworth’s Competing with the Wind, The Joint Archives of Holland, Crain's Grand Rapids and conversations with Don and Jodi Heeringa and Bill Bundy.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

