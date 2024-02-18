Steve VanderVeen: Trendway's rise as an office furniture company

George Heeringa (right), as outgoing president of the Holland Chamber of Commerce.

Don Heeringa was an intrapreneur. He helped turn Trendway into a prosperous office furniture company. But he didn’t start it; nor was it his idea to work there.

Justin “Jud” Busscher (1918-1970), a former employee at Chris-Craft, Holland Furniture, Modern Partitions, and Uniline, launched Trendway in 1968. His first office was in the back of the Mode-ODay dress shop at 2 W. Eighth St. His second office was inside a house trailer on Quincy Street.

His first product was the Trendwall, a movable floor-to-ceiling privacy wall made of gypsum that provided greater fire and sound resistance. Irwin Deur, a plant technician, sold his boss 10 acres of property (at $1,000 per acre) at Quincy Street near 136th Avenue for the company's first factory. From the beginning, Trendway was a community: half of its employees attended Jud’s church.

But the company languished after he died.

George Heeringa, Don’s father, bought the company, even though George knew nothing about office partitions. However, he did know Gerrard (“Gerry”) Haworth from Hope Church. At the time, Gerry was transforming Modern Partitions into Haworth.

In contrast, Heeringa knew heating registers. He was president of Hart and Cooley, whose largest customer at one time was the Holland Furnace Company. August Landwehr not only co-founded the Holland Furnace Company in 1906, but also, in 1919, with Thomas Olinger, founded Federal Stamping Works, to supply Holland Furnace. Five years later, Hart and Cooley purchased Federal Stamping Works.

In 1936, after graduating from Hope College, George Heeringa joined Hart and Cooley. By 1970, he was president of the company and on the board of Old Kent Bank, whose commercial loan department had lent money to Trendway and was worried about losing it.

Steve VanderVeen

At the time, Don was living and working in Arizona, where he'd earned a business degree from Arizona State University and served in the military. (He was also dating Jody Landwehr, granddaughter of August Landwehr, whom he later married.) George’s son Jim was living and working for BASF in San Francisco.

George asked Don, whose business experience consisted of seven summers working the night shift in various roles at the unionized Holland Hitch, to come back to Holland to investigate Trendway.

When he arrived in Holland, Don discovered the company had two dealers and no orders. “Every question I asked of the people at the plant, I got funny answers, except from the receptionist, who seemed to know everything.” When he visited the vendors, all they would say was “Pay up!”

Don concluded Trendway “was a mess.” After conducting an audit, Seidman and Siedman agreed.

But George wouldn't listen. He wanted to buy the business before it went bankrupt, even though it likely would've cost him less had he waited. He also wanted to bring his sons back to Michigan. So, in 1973, at age 59, George bought Trendway, even guaranteeing Trendway’s loans with his retirement savings. Don remembers, “I called my brother and said ‘I'm going to do this, and you are too.'” Don was 27. Jim was 30.

So, Don and Jim both moved back to Holland. Don ran the operations side of the company, Jim ran sales. The receptionist, Marlene (Serne) DeKoeyer, served as head of HR for the next 32 years. At the time of the purchase, Trendway had 13 employees, sales of $400,000, and no profits. Don recalls working six days a week. After the acquisition, Trendway lost money the first year, broke even the second year, and finally made money in the third year.

Three years later, in 1976, following a conversation in an airport between George and Gerry Haworth, Modern Partitions sold to Trendway its floor-to-ceiling panel business. It turned out to be a good deal for both parties. For Modern Partitions, selling three-quarters of its business gave it the cash it needed to finance the introduction of its new name (Haworth) and launch its newest products. For Trendway, the floor-to-ceiling panel business provided access to new customers and a much needed backlog of orders.

By 1980, Trendway was also in the office furniture market, with newly designed chairs, tables, and cubicles. Its payroll had grown to 200 employees and its sales to $20 million. Although smaller than in-town rivals Haworth and Herman Miller, it developed a unique niche. We’ll say more next week.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland History: Trendway's rise as an office furniture company