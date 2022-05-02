U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.42 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.27
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    -0.0076 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1330
    +0.3030 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,641.14
    +455.81 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Steve Wermuth joins Link-age as Vice President of Strategic Innovation

·2 min read

, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age today announced that Steve Wermuth, Partner at Strategic Health Care, will join Link-age effective today as Vice President of Strategic Innovation. Wermuth leaves Strategic Health Care to join Link-age after a four-decade long career in public policy, health care, and senior living.

(PRNewsfoto/Link-age)
(PRNewsfoto/Link-age)

"I am excited to join this successful team, which provides important services to long-term care providers," said Wermuth. "Health care is changing and Link-age's ability to introduce providers to innovations and processes to improve their business functions as well as health outcomes for those they serve will be vital."

Link-age is a union of three interconnected companies that serve the senior living space through its group purchasing organization, market intelligence capabilities, and growth-oriented innovation funds. Through its partnership with investment bank Ziegler, Link-age is focused on growing technology, tech-enabled services, and emerging care delivery models in the post-acute and aging markets.

"Steve's extensive health care and public policy background along with his deep understanding of industry trends make him a perfect fit as our Vice President of Strategic Innovation," said Scott Collins, Chairman and CEO of Link-age. "In this role, Steve will be directly involved in helping Link-age develop and launch innovative new companies that directly address the most critical challenges facing healthcare providers across the continuum."

Prior to joining Strategic Health Care as Partner and managing clients within the health care sector, Wermuth served as Chief Operating Officer at the Ohio Department of Health, overseeing over 120 programs and managing the government affairs staff at the department. Wermuth also served as interim President & CEO for LeadingAge Ohio from 2012-2013 through a transitional period.

Wermuth's background includes nearly 40 years of experience in health care, including 15 years serving as health commissioner in both Tuscarawas and Clark counties. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati in Community Health Education, and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Kent State University.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 850 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

Media Contact:
Patrick Schwartz - 330.933.9825

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-wermuth-joins-link-age-as-vice-president-of-strategic-innovation-301537795.html

SOURCE Link-age

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Northwest lead Rajeev Rajan to depart for job at Atlassian

    A year ago, Meta named Rajeev Rajan as its Northwest lead and head of engineering for its Facebook App and video division. His last day at the company is May 18.

  • ConocoPhillips appoints former Concho CEO, president to new roles

    They joined the company when ConocoPhillips completed its $9.7 billion acquisition of Concho in January 2021.

  • Papa Johns exec retires, new executives named

    Papa John’s International Inc. announced the retirement of a C-Suite executive and two new executives, effective today.

  • Fuad El-Hibri, founder of Gaithersburg’s Emergent BioSolutions, dies at 64

    Fuad El-Hibri, founder of Gaithersburg biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions Inc., died April 23 in his Potomac home. The cause was pancreatic cancer, according to an obituary published on Legacy.com He “died peacefully at home early Saturday surrounded by family and loved ones,” Emergent wrote in a statement published on the company’s website. El-Hibri is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters Faiza (Mitch) and Yusra (Travis) El-Hibri; son Karim (Carley) El-Hibri; and mother Elisabeth El-Hibri; as well as three grandchildren, brother Samir (Rima) El-Hibri; and sister Yasmine El-Hibri Gibellini.

  • One of Colorado's largest oil producers hires new CEO

    The publicly held company, focused on the Denver-Julesburg Basin, hired a veteran of Texas and Appalachia oil and gas producers.

  • Thrasio to make layoffs amid CEO switch

    Greg Greeley, a former longtime Amazon.com Inc. executive with experience driving the Prime subscription business, is set become Thrasio's next chief executive.

  • ConocoPhillips Promotes Jack Harper; Tim Leach Moves into New Role

    Both Tim Leach and Jack Harper joined ConocoPhillips following the combination in 2021 of the company with Concho Resources, where Leach and Harper had served as CEO and president, respectively.

  • Bowen Yang, Mindy Kaling, Blackpink, Olivia Rodrigo and More Honored on Gold House’s 2022 A100 List

    Mindy Kaling, Simu Liu, HoYeon Jung, Blackpink, Olivia Rodrigo and more are among those honored on Gold House’s 2022 most impactful Asians A100 list. The A100 List honors trailblazers who are at the forefront of what the organization calls the “new gold age.” The honorees are selected across industry categories, and for the first time […]

  • Bank of Utica to give $100K to ICAN’s new Family Resource Center & Children’s Museum

    Bank of Utica has committed $100,000 to ICAN’s Family Resource Center in Utica NY, which will also house a new, state-of-the-art Children’s Museum.

  • Industry Moves: Off-White Taps Ibrahim Kamara as Art & Image Director, PF Flyers & Dickies Name New Chief Marketing Officers + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • The Unimax Tire Network Welcomes New Strategic Investor National Bank Private Investment

    Unimax Ltd. ("Unimax"), a leading Canadian tire wholesaler, distributor and franchisor of well-known banners, including Point S Canada, has secured significant funding from new partner National Bank Private InvestmentTM ("NBPI") to fuel its nation-wide growth plan. The National Bank SME Growth Fund, L.P., which is managed by NBPI, and an investment vehicle with funds raised from investor clients of the National Bank group, will acquire the equivalent of a 30% equity stake in the company. The par

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • Dollar approaches 20-year highs, Fed meeting in focus

    Dollar approaches 20-year highs, Fed meeting in focus

  • Brazil Analysts Lift Inflation Bets Again as New Rate Hike Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil analysts raised their inflation forecasts for this year and next for the fourth straight week as investors mull whether Wednesday’s expected interest rate hike will be the last in the central bank’s cycle.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Ukraine La

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Smashes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi smashed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • Arista Networks stock rises following earnings beat, forecast of first potential $1 billion sales quarter

    Arista Networks Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the cloud-software and data-center supplier reported results that topped Wall Street estimates, and forecast that the current quarter could produce $1 billion in revenue for the first time.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits 3% for first time in over three years; Fed meeting looms

    * U.S. 30-year yield hits highest since March 2019 * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises to two-year high * U.S. 5-year TIPS yield touches five-month high (Recasts, adds comment, bullets; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters - The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets. It has surged the last two months as the bond market prepared for the Federal Reserve to start reducing its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion as the central bank bought bonds during the pandemic. The Fed, at the close on Wednesday of its two-day policy meeting, is expected to announce a hike in the fed funds target rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%-1.00%, as well as revealing its balance sheet plan.

  • Solana (SOL) Finds Early Support after a Network Freeze Driven Slump

    A 9.88% tumble on Saturday, driven by news of a network freeze, left SOL down 31.1% for April. A return to $90 would restore confidence.