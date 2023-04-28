Steve Wozniak to Keynote for Lincoln Law School Scholarship Gala

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Law School of San Jose announced today that Steve Wozniak, technology innovator and cofounder of Apple Inc., will serve as keynote speaker for its Scholarship Gala on Friday, May 19th, at 6pm in the San Jose Grand Corinthian Ballroom. Cocktail hour will begin at 5pm. Tickets are available at www.lincolnlawschool.edu/gradgala.

Lincoln Law School of San Jose. Logo

"I am absolutely excited to keynote," said Steve Wozniak. "I feel great pride being able to drive by a law school in the city of my birth. While I receive many speaking invitations, Lincoln Law School touches my heart and senses keenly."

"We are thrilled to have Steve Wozniak join us," said Claude Fletcher, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. "His dedication to advancing technology and his commitment to social justice aligns perfectly with our mission."

Lincoln Law School of San Jose is a non-profit equal opportunity law school that provides legal education to those who may not otherwise have a chance to earn a law degree. With an 85% BIPOC and 71% female student body, the school is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession. Notable graduates include Kenneth Fung, the first Chinese American ever admitted to the California Bar, and State Senator, Dave Cortese, among others. Prior Deans include Maya Harris, Hillary Clinton's Policy Advisor during her 2016 presidential campaign and 2020 presidential primary campaign chairperson for her sister, Kamala Harris.

"Learning to navigate the intersection between technology and the law is becoming increasingly important, especially in emerging areas like artificial intelligence," said Lincoln Law School Dean, Dr. Arthur Jue, "A visionary who revolutionized the computer industry, Steve Wozniak brings a unique perspective. His insights are sure to be fascinating and thought-provoking!"

This year's gala will be held in memory of Hon. Teresa Guerrero-Daley, a judge well known and beloved for her advocacy of justice and equality. Inaugural scholarships in Judge Daley's name will be awarded during the event.

Story continues

The gala will be emceed by veteran NBC news anchor and tech reporter, Scott McGrew. It will also feature a silent auction and dancing. Proceeds will go to benefit student scholarships and academic programming. Businesses are encouraged to support Lincoln Law School's efforts to advance diversity in the legal profession by sponsoring the gala.

Contact:

Corrina Jennings, Marketing Director

408.209.3400

corrina@lincolnlawschool.edu

Technology Visionary Steve Wozniak

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-wozniak-to-keynote-for-lincoln-law-school-scholarship-gala-301810346.html

SOURCE Lincoln Law School of San Jose