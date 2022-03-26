Steven Del Duca Launches Ontario Liberal 'Plan for Economic Dignity'

Liberal government will create new worker benefits and Canada's first living wage

TORONTO, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca launched the Ontario Liberal Plan for Economic Dignity, the party's first economic platform commitment ahead of the 2022 Election Campaign.

"My parents taught me the value of hardwork and the right to a fair wage. In a province as wealthy and healthy as ours, no full-time worker should struggle to make ends meet," Del Duca said. "The Ontario Liberal Plan for Economic Dignity will provide immediate recovery for workers today, and secure new, long-term portable benefits that let all workers save for a good retirement."

"Small business owners have always been Ontario's greatest economic strength. An Ontario Liberal government will have their back and end Doug Ford's Big-Box bias. A Liberal government will eliminate corporate taxes for two years on small businesses hit hard by the pandemic and remove the punitive business start-up fees and make Ontario the easiest place to be an entrepreneur," said Del Duca.

Our plan for workers:

Replace the minimum wage with a regional living wage starting at $16;

Provide all Ontario workers with portable drug, dental, and mental health services;

Build to a four day work week;

Ban underpaid gig and contract work;

Ensure all Ontario businesses offer equal pay for equal work;

Match up to $1,000 in annual retirement savings for low-income earners, including portable savings plans for gig-workers; and

Provide 10 paid sick days for all Ontario workers.

Our plan for small business owners:

Remove corporate taxes for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic for two years;

Eliminate incorporation fees for new start-ups;

Guarantee loans to small businesses and help small businesses go digital; and

Cap credit card and delivery fees paid by small businesses.

Read the full Plan for Economic Dignity here.

