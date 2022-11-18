Steven A. Eddy, CPA, CGMA Joins Centurion Wealth to Lead Tax Preparation and Planning Services

Mr. Eddy will finalize Centurion's acquisition of a local tax practice and will create a one-stop shop for the firm's clients, which includes entrepreneurs, top executives, and successful families.

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Steven A. Eddy, CPA, CGMA joined the firm at the company's McLean, VA headquarters. As Director of Tax, Steve will oversee Centurion's tax preparation & planning services for its clients.

Mr. Eddy will finalize Centurion's acquisition of a local tax practice and will create a one-stop shop for the firm's clients, which includes entrepreneurs, top executives, and successful families.

The firm combines sophisticated tax planning software with experience, expertise, and creativity to ensure that clients' investment portfolios, income streams, and asset positioning are fully optimized for tax efficiency. In addition to tax preparation mastery, Steve brings proficiency in business budgeting, financial statement reporting and developing customer-centric accounting solutions.

As Director of Tax, Steve will offer high-quality service with uncompromising ethics to Centurion's valued clients.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT J. COOPER SIMMERMAN, MBA, AT CSIMMERMAN@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-2223. ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER. SECURITIES OFFERED THROUGH SPIRE SECURITIES, LLC, MEMBER FINRA/SIPC.

Contact Information:

J. Cooper Simmerman, MBA

Director of Communications

csimmerman@centurionwealth.com

(571) 765-2223



