Steven J. Papandreas is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

NORTH OLMSTEAD, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven J. Papandreas is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Chiropractor for his excellent work in the field.

With over 22 years in the medical field, Dr. Papandreas is an experienced Chiropractor with a passion for treating back pain and injuries relating to the spine.

Dr. Papandreas takes a "whole person" approach to chiropractic care, checking for underlying causes of disease, discomfort, and pain, as opposed to just treating the pain. Spinal column issues can cause seemingly unrelated symptoms, and Dr. Papandreas approach can determine the root of the pain, and devise an individual wellness plan for each patient. Whether it is back pain, neck pain, chronic pain, or overall wellness, Dr. Papandreas takes a full-body approach to treatment. His patients report higher functioning in all areas of their life after their personalized care with Dr. Papandreas.

Dreas Healthcare Services helps people who have suffered from auto accidents, workplace injuries, sports injuries, and much more. They offer all types of chiropractic care, including massage therapy, physical therapy, and dry needling. Dr. Papandreas even treats fractures, arthritis, headaches, muscle injuries, whiplash, scoliosis, sciatica, and osteoporosis. Dr. Papandreas utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and various therapies in order to provide the best care for his patients. Patients report better balance, flexibility, and ease of movement after treatment.

He has had a diverse career, working with a Scottish rugby team, WWE, and celebrities around the world. He treats sports injuries, disc injuries, TMJ, and more. His methods of treatment involve physical therapy, massage therapy, cupping, and electrical stimulation.

He graduated with a B.A. in Human Nutrition and a minor in Pre Med from Ohio State University. He received his D.C. from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Los Angeles, California. He is licensed to practice in the United States and United Kingdom.

Dr. Papandreas currently works at Dreas Healthcare Services, located in North Olmstead and Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He also works as a staff member at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York.

In order to stay up to date in the field, he maintains associations with the Ohio State Chiropractic Association, American Chiropractic Association, and the Scottish Chiropractic Association.

In his spare time, he enjoys boating and traveling. He supports the Greek Orthodox church, the Fund for Battered Women, and the Fallen Officers Fund.

Dr. Papandreas would like to thank his mother Mary, brother George, wife Megan, and their children Theo and John for their love and support. He would like to dedicate this recognition In Loving Memory of his father, John Papandreas, Esq.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

