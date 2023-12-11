Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.21

The board of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of December, with investors receiving $0.21 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Steven Madden

Steven Madden's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Steven Madden's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 46.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Steven Madden's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Steven Madden has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.533 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.9% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

We Could See Steven Madden's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Steven Madden has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Steven Madden's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Steven Madden's Dividend

Overall, we think Steven Madden is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Steven Madden that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.