Steven Nave Buys Handful Of Shares In Funko

Investors who take an interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) should definitely note that the CFO & COO, Steven Nave, recently paid US$5.45 per share to buy US$303k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Funko Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Steven Nave was the biggest purchase of Funko shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$6.25. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Funko

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Funko insiders own about US$9.2m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Funko Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Funko stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Funko (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

