Steven Shebik Bought 40% More Shares In CNO Financial Group \

Investors who take an interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Steven Shebik, recently paid US$21.91 per share to buy US$274k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 40%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CNO Financial Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Steven Shebik was the biggest purchase of CNO Financial Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$22.05. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for CNO Financial Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Steven Shebik was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.2% of CNO Financial Group shares, worth about US$57m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CNO Financial Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CNO Financial Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CNO Financial Group. Be aware that CNO Financial Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

