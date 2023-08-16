Stevens Point Streetwise: Home2 Suites by Hilton breaks ground on new hotel and more

STEVENS POINT – What’s happening with businesses in the Stevens Point area?

Home2 Suites by Hilton celebrates Stevens Point project

Michael Hunt, regional vice president of Ledgestone Hospitality, speaks at a groundbreaking celebration Aug. 15 for Home2 Suites by Hilton at 3317 John Joanis Drive in Stevens Point.

Home2 Suites by Hilton celebrated its new Stevens Point project with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at 3317 John Joanis Drive, near First State Bank and across from The Store on Brilowski Road/Portage County R.

Michael Hunt, regional vice president of Ledgestone Hospitality, the hotel management company connected with Hilton, told the Stevens Point Journal the group aims to open the hotel next July, if construction goes as planned.

The extended-stay hotel will offer just less than 100 rooms and will also feature a pool for guests, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center, fitness center, hot and healthy breakfasts and more.

At Tuesday’s ceremony, Hunt said there’s a strong sense of belonging throughout the Stevens Point community, and the company is proud to have the opportunity to build in the area.

Sara Brish, executive director of the Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Tuesday marked a great day for tourism in Portage County.

City leaders have been working with Growth Hotels LLC since 2022 on approvals and incentives for the project. The city approved in December the 91-unit extended-stay hotel’s development agreement and more than $1.3 million in incentives for the project.

According to its website, Home2 Suites by Hilton is a mid-tier, all-suite, extended-stay hotel that offers stylish accommodations with flexible configurations for guests and their pets. For more information, visit stories.hilton.com/brands/home2-suites.

Food + Farm Exploration Center debuts website

Work continues at the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover.

The Food + Farm Exploration Center announced last week it launched its new website, combining information from two previous project websites in one place. The center will feature its exhibits, classes, meeting space rental opportunities and more on the website.

The Plover project is on track to open late this fall on 24 acres of land south of Lake Pacawa, between Hoover Avenue and Interstate 39.

Farming for the Future Foundation was established in 2018, promoting agricultural education to help people understand where their food comes from and to build strong relationships between farmers and consumers. The organization broke ground on the Food + Farm Exploration in April 2022.

When it opens, the center will include a teaching farm, a children's museum, a science center and community workshop that focuses on celebrating food and farming. Various exhibits will focus on different areas of farming, agricultural technology, crop production and careers. The center already features the world’s largest potato masher that was installed in May outside of the building.

For more information, visit explorefoodandfarm.org.

