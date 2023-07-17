Stevens Point Streetwise: The Violet Basil closes, Peoples State Bank opens new branch

STEVENS POINT – What’s happening with businesses in the Stevens Point area?

Streetwise has your answers. These roundups offer an easy way to stay up to date with what’s happening on the Streetwise beat. If you know of a new business, a development or a place that’s closing, send me a note at cshuda@gannett.com. If you have questions about something opening, closing or changing in the area, send me those, too, and I'll do my best to find an answer.

This roundup features restaurant, bank and event news.

The Violet Basil closes

The Violet Basil, 4928 Main St. in Stevens Point.

The Violet Basil closed July 1 at 4928 Main St. in Stevens Point. The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook June 28, saying the permanent closure was due to troubles with U.S. 10 construction over the last year.

While the post said the closure was permanent, it also said it might pivot in a new direction in the future.

The Neapolitan pizzeria and Italian restaurant opened in November 2021 in the former Cheese Louise’s Market & Café space.

Peoples State Bank opens Stevens Point branch

Peoples State Bank's new branch at 138 McDill Ave. in Stevens Point.

Peoples State Bank celebrated the opening of its newest Stevens Point branch July 12 at 138 McDill Ave.

The new location includes a drive-up Video Teller ATM, which includes help from a live video teller who can help customers deposit money or checks, transfer money within their accounts, make loan payments or withdraw money.

The Stevens Point branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Video Teller ATM will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

More: Arnold Palmer, Brett Favre and the Mona Lisa: 41 years of golf history at SentryWorld in Stevens Point

More: Ross Dress for Less announces opening plans for Stevens Point store near Dunham's Sports

Hostel Shoppe supports stroke survivors with event

Hostel Shoppe at 3201 John Joanis Drive in Stevens Point.

Hostel Shoppe will host its Pedal Point Rally Friday and Saturday at 3201 John Joanis Drive in Stevens Point. The rally raises funds for Spokes Fighting Strokes, an organization that aims to show every stroke survivor recovery is possible.

As part of the rally, riders can choose from a handful of different bike rides in the area, and each will receive routes and maps with ride lengths included.

Two rides include optional tours. A Feltz’s Dairy Store and Farm tour includes a 4-mile round-trip ride to the store and back, along with a tour to see some of the latest dairy industry technology and visit baby calves at the petting zoo. A Stevens Point Brewery tour includes an 8-mile round-trip ride, a 7-ounce sample and a souvenir glass.

The event also includes a children’s ride on Saturday, food options Friday and Saturday, children’s activities, seminars and more.

For more information, visit hostelshoppe.com/pages/pedal-point-rally.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Stevens Point Streetwise: Violet Basil closes, Peoples State Bank