Stevie Awards Recognize TransPerfect for Excellence in Customer Service and Technology

·3 min read

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its employees and teams won three awards at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Many of the winners are being recognized for their commitment to helping clients facing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TransPerfect is the world&#39;s largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)
TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize workplace innovation in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for global achievement for 19 years.

This year's winners from TransPerfect included:

  • Silver Award for Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation: GlobalLink

  • Bronze Award for Innovation in Technology Development: Applanga

  • Most Valuable Corporate Response: TransPerfect's COVID-19 Response: Facilitating Crisis Communications with Language and Technology Solutions

Winners were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony. Judges considered nearly 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region in categories such as Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Innovative Management, and Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

In 2020, TransPerfect was fortunate to have had the opportunity to apply resources and technologies to support clients, governmental agencies, and the general public facing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are grateful to the Stevie Awards for the recognition. In nearly 30 years of working at TransPerfect, I have never been more inspired by our team's ability to innovate and evolve to better service our clients."

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at https://asia.stevieawards.com/.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stevie-awards-recognize-transperfect-for-excellence-in-customer-service-and-technology-301360272.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

