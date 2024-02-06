Stew Leonard’s recalls more mislabeled food 1 month after customer death

Stew Leonard’s recalled several chicken salad and sliced chicken products on Monday after realizing they were mislabeled.

Eight different Stew Leonard’s items were recalled because they “may contain undeclared milk,” according to the recall notice. They were on sale from August 2022 until Jan. 29, 2024.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” Stew Leonard’s said in a press release. “No illnesses have been reported to date.”

The recall came less than one month after New York City resident Orla Baxendale died Jan. 11 after eating a Stew Leonard’s cookie with undeclared peanuts in it.

Baxendale, 25, went into anaphylactic shock after consuming a Vanilla Florentine cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold in a Stew Leonard’s store in Connecticut, according to her family. Stew Leonard’s responded by recalling the cookies.

Six of the products recalled Monday — sliced and shaved chicken, sliced and shaved buffalo chicken, chicken salad, chicken salad sub sandwich, buffalo chicken salad, boom boom chicken salad — were sold at all seven Stew Leonard’s locations. Two products, Cape Cod chicken salad and lite chicken salad, were sold only at the Norwalk, Conn. store.

The mislabeled cookies that Baxendale ate were sold at the regional chain’s Danbury and Newington, Conn. stores.

Stew Leonard’s and the food manufacturer Cookies United have publicly clashed over who is to blame for the Baxendale’s death. Cookies United claimed that it told Stew Leonard’s about the cookie recipe change in July 2023 and said the grocer repackaged and mislabeled the cookies. Stew Leonard’s said it was never informed of any recipe change.